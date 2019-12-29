North Korea calls party meeting, raising fear of new weapons tests

Two months later, he met with President Trump in Singapore for the first summit meeting between the leaders of the North and the United States.

North Korea seemed victorious after the Singapore summit, in which Mr. Kim promised "work to complete the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, "while Trump promised North Korea security guarantees and,quot; new "relationships. But the mood soon grew sour when both governments began negotiating the details of the incentives Washington It should offer in exchange for the denuclearization of the North and the timetable for doing so.

The North demanded the immediate lifting of the key United Nations sanctions, which it blames for stifling the growth of its economy. Washington, however, insisted that North Korea first dismantle its nuclear program. The second meeting between Kim and Trump, held in Vietnam in February, ended without an agreement.

Since then, North Korea warned that Washington must offer a "new calculation,quot; and create a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations by the end of the year. Otherwise, he said he would "find a new way." The country has resumed weapons testing, launching 27 ballistic missiles and short-range rockets since May and warning that more provocative tests will be conducted.

After Washington dismissed the December 31 deadline of North Korea as "artificial," North Korea warned this month that it was entirely up to the Trump administration "what Christmas gift will you select to receive." This month, he conducted two ground tests at his missile engine test site to reinforce what he called his "nuclear deterrence."

Such threats raised fears that North Korea could resume nuclear or far-reaching tests, ending the moratorium, which Trump has rated as his greatest foreign policy achievement. But Christmas Day passed without any long-range missile or nuclear test by North Korea.

Mr. Kim is still expected to threaten a tougher line approach to the United States during the plenary of the Central Committee and his New Year address. Analysts fear that such a policy change could presage more weapons tests and rekindle tensions on the Korean peninsula in the coming weeks and months, while Trump remained entangled in a political trial in the United States Senate and a campaign of reelection.