North Korea calls party meeting, raising fear of new weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea said on Sunday that a meeting of senior party officials was in session, as analysts in the South and the United States closely watched the signs of a major policy change before the deadline December 31 self-imposed to end nuclear talks with Washington.
The meeting, convened by Kim Jong-un, the leader of the North, was convened to discuss the "tough trials and difficulties,quot; facing the country "in building the state and national defense," the Korean central state news agency reported. . on Sunday.
The news agency said that "the important policy issues for a new victory in our revolution in the current situation,quot; were adopted as agenda items, but did not provide further details.
Since North Korea warned of a "Christmas gift,quot; for the United States, officials in that country have feared that the North may signal the end of its moratorium on weapons testing before the end of the year.
One of the highest decision-making bodies in North Korea, the Central Committee of the ruling Workers Party generally seals any policy proposed by Mr. Kim, who governs his country with total control of the party, the army and all the other levers of power.
After months of stalled negotiations with Washington to end its weapons programs in exchange for lifting the crippling United Nations sanctions, North Korea warned in recent weeks that it could soon resume tests aimed at increasing its missile and nuclear weapons capabilities .
Mr. Kim plans to deliver his annual policy speech on New Year's Day, where any new policy could ultimately be announced.
Since taking office in 2011 after the death of his father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il, Mr. Kim has accelerated his country's nuclear and missile weapons programs. North Korea has performed four of his six underground nuclear tests since Kim came to power. And he conducted three intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2017.
But at a meeting of the Central Committee in April 2018, Mr. Kim stated that since he successfully built a nuclear weapon, North Korea would change its approach to economic development and stop all nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.
Two months later, he met with President Trump in Singapore for the first summit meeting between the leaders of the North and the United States.
North Korea seemed victorious after the Singapore summit, in which Mr. Kim promised "work to complete the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, "while Trump promised North Korea security guarantees and,quot; new "relationships. But the mood soon grew sour when both governments began negotiating the details of the incentives Washington It should offer in exchange for the denuclearization of the North and the timetable for doing so.
The North demanded the immediate lifting of the key United Nations sanctions, which it blames for stifling the growth of its economy. Washington, however, insisted that North Korea first dismantle its nuclear program. The second meeting between Kim and Trump, held in Vietnam in February, ended without an agreement.
Since then, North Korea warned that Washington must offer a "new calculation,quot; and create a breakthrough in the stalled negotiations by the end of the year. Otherwise, he said he would "find a new way." The country has resumed weapons testing, launching 27 ballistic missiles and short-range rockets since May and warning that more provocative tests will be conducted.
After Washington dismissed the December 31 deadline of North Korea as "artificial," North Korea warned this month that it was entirely up to the Trump administration "what Christmas gift will you select to receive." This month, he conducted two ground tests at his missile engine test site to reinforce what he called his "nuclear deterrence."
Such threats raised fears that North Korea could resume nuclear or far-reaching tests, ending the moratorium, which Trump has rated as his greatest foreign policy achievement. But Christmas Day passed without any long-range missile or nuclear test by North Korea.
Mr. Kim is still expected to threaten a tougher line approach to the United States during the plenary of the Central Committee and his New Year address. Analysts fear that such a policy change could presage more weapons tests and rekindle tensions on the Korean peninsula in the coming weeks and months, while Trump remained entangled in a political trial in the United States Senate and a campaign of reelection.
In recent weeks, North Korean officials have suggested that they have almost concluded that it didn't make much sense to continue negotiations with politician Trump, who is vulnerable. They also tightened their position, promising to keep denuclearization off the table until Washington revoked for the first time all of its "hostile policy," including the completion of joint annual military exercises with South Korea.
Officials also called Trump's insulting names again, as a "dotard."