No Battleoverdoyen error | Racing news





Gordon Elliott

Battleoverdoyen won the Grade One Rookie Hunt from Neville Hotels in an exhausted field in Leopardstown.

Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Davy Russell, the six-year-old boy was ejected unlikely to be 4/9 after a couple of his most likely rivals, namely, Minella Indo and Carefully Selected, retired the morning of the career. due to the acceleration of terrain conditions.

Battleoverdoyen was among the best rookie obstacles last season before retiring when he was a favorite for Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival and has started life with fences with good style.

He jumped well at the head of matters and, although he seemed to get a little tired in the race to the line from the final fence, he had enough in the tank to keep his stable partner Champagne Classic (9/4) at bay.

Lord Schnitzel was the only other runner and finished 38 lengths drifting from the two greats.

Russell said on Racing TV: "He has light feet, does not hit the ground with such force and, as you can see with his jumps, he is very athletic. He handled the ground well, but if he would handle it again I will not." I do not know.

"He ran again when I went to the stick. He has a lot of resistance and a lot of class, but he is versatile in terms of travel."