Nicole Murphy turns 52 in a few weeks and looks amazing. Her fans not only praise her for her beauty, but they say she now looks better than a few weeks ago.

So much so, in fact, that many speculate that the beauty of the reality star may have undergone plastic surgery, possibly even a face lift.

The paparazzi met Nicole yesterday. She was showing off her new haircut and color while she was with family for lunch at Lucy's Cafe in Hollywood.

But it wasn't just his hair that was new. His face seemed more youthful, more tense and less hard.

This is what it looks like now:

On the contrary, this is how it looks a few months ago:

Nicole began modeling at the age of 13. By the time she was 14, the Ford Modeling Agency noticed her and signed her on her list. Through his adolescence and twenty years, Mitchell enjoyed a magnificent career as a model in Europe, working with fashion titans such as Valentino, YSL, Chanel and Ungaro.

Nicole met her future husband Eddie Murphy in 1988 at the NAACP Image Awards. The two liked each other and after two years of dating, they married on March 18, 1993 at an opulent wedding at the world-famous New York hotel, The Plaza.

The couple separated in 2006, after having 5 children together.