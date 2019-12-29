Home Entertainment Nicole Murphy's face looks very tight: possible face lift! (Photos)

Nicole Murphy's face looks very tight: possible face lift! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Nicole Murphy turns 52 in a few weeks and looks amazing. Her fans not only praise her for her beauty, but they say she now looks better than a few weeks ago.

So much so, in fact, that many speculate that the beauty of the reality star may have undergone plastic surgery, possibly even a face lift.

The paparazzi met Nicole yesterday. She was showing off her new haircut and color while she was with family for lunch at Lucy's Cafe in Hollywood.

But it wasn't just his hair that was new. His face seemed more youthful, more tense and less hard.

This is what it looks like now:

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©