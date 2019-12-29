Nicole Kidman wishes Faith a happy ninth birthday with a rare image

Happy Birthday, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban!

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith UrbanHer youngest daughter celebrated her ninth birthday on Saturday. Oscar winner Big little lies Y Bomb The actress paid tribute to her little girl on Instagram, posting a rare photo of her, holding the girl when she was little.

"Our baby is now 9 years old! We love you so much, beautiful precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! Xx ❤️," he wrote.

"What a photo," he said Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Magnificent,quot; he said Naomi Campbell.

"Happy birthday Faith!" wrote Little big town& # 39; s Karen Fairchild.

Kidman also shared a photo of an iced chocolate cake she and Urban bought for the birthday girl.

The actress and Urban are also parents of her daughter. Sunday Rose Kidman Urban11. The stars, who have been married for 13 years, rarely share photos of their children on their social media pages.

Earlier this year, both Sunday and Faith made secret cameos in Kidman's HBO series. Big little lies.