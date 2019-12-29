NFL star Marvin Jones Jr. laments the sudden death of a 6-month-old baby in an emotional post

Instagram

Reflecting on the milestone that he and his family could not witness, the Detroit Lions player wrote on Instagram: "We did not have the opportunity to hear his first words."

Marvin Jones Jr. It is closing the year with the loss of an important family member. His youngest son, Marlo, 6 months, passed away over the weekend, and the NFL star turned to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to the baby.

He did not reveal Marlo's cause of death in the publication, but admitted that he still finds it "hard to believe" that the baby is no longer with him and his family. "You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you," he wrote next to a picture of Marlo smiling. "We didn't have the opportunity to hear your first words. (It would have been in Spanish too.) We couldn't see you running with your brothers and sisters, you ran with them with your eyes every day."

He continued: "We know that whatever we do of it from now on will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Every time we have a bad day, we have to think about your smile. We already miss you friend." And he will always love you. Rest in peace, our sweet baby. You have won your wings. "

The Detroit Lions, Marvin's team, also sent their condolences through a statement. "Early today, Marvin and Jazmyn Jones informed us about the sudden death of their youngest son, Marlo," the statement said. "The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of the family, the example they set has inspired many in our community. We thank everyone for the great support. name of the Jones family, we ask everyone to respect the privacy of the matter at that time. "

In addition to Marlo, Marvin shares four other children with his wife Jazmyn: Marvin Jones III, 10, Mareon, 8, Murrell, 4 and Mya Love, 3.