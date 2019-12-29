NFL playoff projections: what sowing and clashes in AFC and NFC brackets will look like

As week 17 arrives, little is established when it comes to the NFL playoff ranking for the AFC and NFC postseason groups. But according to our game choices for this week and how they will affect the image of the playoffs, we can project the parentheses and final clashes for the postseason.
Given the classification scenarios of the NFL playoffs for Week 17, the image of the playoffs could change significantly by the end of Sunday. In the AFC, only two playoff teams are locked in their seeds: the Ravens seeded No. 1 and the Bills seeded No. 5. Only one NFC team, the Vikings seeded No. 6, is locked in position.
However, we doubt that there are many changes in the playoff landscape this week despite the many possibilities. Most of the teams fighting for higher seeds are big favorites to win their games in Week 17. That said, we are projecting a couple of changes involving high-profile teams towards the end of the NFL playoff group.
Here is our latest screening for seeds and clashes in the NFL playoffs, followed by a look at the current (and real) picture of the playoffs entering Week 17.
NFL playoff photo: AFC projections
Remaining games: vs. Steelers
Projected wild card game: BYE
Baltimore is locked in this seed, which means it will benefit from a first-round goodbye and a home advantage in the AFC playoffs. As if Lamar Jackson and the Crows needed such an advantage.
- No. 2 seed: New England Patriots
Games remaining: vs. Dolphins
Projected wild card game: BYE
New England simply needs to beat Miami on Sunday to secure this seed. Because the Patriots will be motivated to win the first-round goodbye that comes with this position, we chose them to handle the Dolphins with relative ease.
- Seed No. 3: Kansas City Chiefs
Remaining games: vs. Chargers
Projected wild card game: vs. Steelers
We like that the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday, but we also like that the Patriots take care of the Dolphins. That scenario would keep Kansas City at number 3, where it would house seed number 6 in the wild card round.
- Seed No. 4: Houston Texans
Remaining games: vs. Titans
Projected wild card game: vs. Bills
Texans, who obtained the AFC South title last week, will have this seed or No. 3 depending on the results of Week 17. If Kansas City wins Los Angeles (as we expect) before the game starts Houston vs. Tennessee on Sunday, it won't matter what Texans do against the Titans. (Although the result will be important for Tennessee).
- No. 5 seed: Buffalo Bills (insured)
Remaining games: vs. Jets
Projected wild card game: in Texans
Buffalo is locked in this seed, which means he is likely to head to Houston for a wild card game against the Texans. Look for the Bills to rest their key holders against the Jets in anticipation of a postseason race.
- Seed No. 6: Pittsburgh Steelers
Remaining games: in Ravens
Projected wild card game: in Chiefs
In our game selections for Week 17, we have the Steelers beating the Ravens thanks, in part, to Baltimore rested their key holders. But that result is not enough for Pittsburgh to reach the playoffs; He also needs Tennessee to lose in Houston. We chose the Texans to win that game, and such a combination of results would lead the Steelers to the postseason.
NFL playoff photo: NFC projections
- Seed No. 1: San Francisco 49ers
Remaining games: in Seahawks
Projected wild card game: BYE
The 49ers have a simple scenario in front of them. If they beat the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday night, they will win the NFC West and secure this seed. Thanks in part to the injuries that affected the Seahawks, we like the 49ers to do exactly that, forcing the NFC playoffs to go through San Francisco.
- No. 2 seed: Green Bay Packers
Remaining games: in Lions
Projected wild card game: BYE
The Packers are the two-digit favorites about Lions, and since they know that the Saints can still jump through the No. 2 seed, they will play well enough in Detroit to lock themselves in this position. That will give Green Bay a first-round goodbye and a home game in the divisional round against the highest remaining seed.
- No. 3 seed: New Orleans Saints
Remaining games: in Panthers
Projected wild card game: vs. Vikings
The Saints should have no problem hitting the Panthers without life on Sunday and giving themselves the opportunity to jump to No. 2 or even No. 1. But if the 49ers and Packers enter, they will be trapped in the No. 3 seed and ready to receive the Vikings in the wild card round.
- Seed No. 4: Dallas Cowboys
Remaining games: vs. Redskins
Projected wild card game: vs. Seahawks
This would be a ridiculous entry to the playoffs, but if our game predictions for Week 17 come true, the Cowboys will reach the postseason with a .500 record. We have Dallas driving to Washington while New York bothers Philadelphia, exactly the scenario that the Cowboys need to extend their season and get a home game in the wild card round.
- Seed No. 5: Seattle Seahawks
Remaining games: vs. 49ers
Projected wild card game: in Cowboys
This projection is linked to the aforementioned prediction for Sunday night's game in Seattle. The loser will finish second in the NFC West and return to a wild card.
- No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings (insured)
Remaining games: vs. Bears
Projected wild card game: in Saints
The Vikings locked themselves in this seed when they lost to the Packers on Monday night, making their week 17 game against the Bears meaningless.
Current image of NFL playoffs
Back to reality. This is what the image of the NFL playoffs looks like in week 17.
AFC
|Seed
|Equipment
|Record
|Insured
|one)
|Baltimore crows
|13-2
|No. 1 seed; division; playoff bunk
|two)
|New England Patriots
|12-3
|Division; playoff bunk
|3)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|11-4
|Division; playoff bunk
|4)
|Houston Texans
|10-5
|Division; playoff bunk
|5)
|Buffalo Bills
|10-5
|No. 5 seed; playoff bunk
|6)
|Tennessee Titans
|8-7
|–
On the hunt: Steelers (8-7), Raiders (6-8)
NFC
|Seed
|Equipment
|Record
|Insured
|one)
|San Francisco 49ers
|12-3
|Playoff berth
|two)
|Green Bay Packers
|12-3
|Division; playoff bunk
|3)
|New Orleans Saints
|12-3
|Division; playoff bunk
|4)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8-7
|–
|5)
|Seattle Seahawks
|11-4
|Playoff berth
|6)
|Minnesota Vikings
|10-5
|No. 6 seed; playoff bunk
On the hunt: cowboys (7-8)