NFL playoff photo: updated AFC, NFC qualification for week 17

Week 17 is here to finish the 2019 regular season, and the image of the NFL playoffs is almost complete according to the current AFC and NFC rankings. Eleven teams have decisive stages in play for the last Sunday of the year.

Here is an updated view of what each conference field would look like now, which teams are still in dispute and which teams should already be thinking of the offseason.

NFL Ranking for Week 17

AFC playoff photo

Who would it be in?

1. Crows, champions, AFC North (13-2) – With their victory over the Browns last week, the Ravens achieved the best seed and home advantage in the AFC playoffs. They are resting key players, including the most valuable player in the league, Lamar Jackson, for their final against the Steelers.

2. Patriots, champions, AFC East (12-3) – The Patriots achieved an eleventh consecutive division title by beating the Bills last week. They need to beat the Dolphins at home in week 17 to stay ahead of the Chiefs and keep a first-round goodbye. MORE: Patriots Planting Scenarios

3. Chiefs, champions, AFC West (11-4) – The Chiefs beat the Bears last week to keep up the pressure on the Patriots. They need to beat the Chargers and get some help from the Dolphins to move into a first round position. The Chiefs must also be cautious when falling to No. 4 seed and a more difficult playoff game. PLUS: Boss sowing scenarios

4. Texans, champions, AFC South (10-5) – Texans can do nothing worse than seed number 4 after closing the division last week. With the playoff position secured, they can seek to upload a seed in Week 17, as they have already defeated the Chiefs. They need to beat the Titans and expect the Bosses to lose for that to happen.

5. Bills of law, second place, AFC Este (10-5) – The Bills are trapped in this seed as the best wild card of the AFC after losing their chance in the division against the Patriots last week. They are positioned to rest the key players against the Jets.

6. Titans, second place, AFC South (8-7) – The Titans lost against the Saints last week, but they still control their own destiny thanks to the defeat of the Steelers against the Jets. They can no longer win the division, but if they can avenge a defeat of Week 15 against Texans, the Titans will reach the playoffs. If the Titans lose, they can still enter if the Steelers lose, but probably only if the Raiders also lose.

Who can get there?

7. Steelers (8-7); 8. Raiders (7-8)

The Steelers abandoned the image of the playoffs with their defeat to the Jets last week, as they lost the tiebreaker of the conference they had about the Titans. They must expect the Titans to lose to Texans and defeat the Ravens, who have nothing at stake in week 17.

The Raiders need to beat the Broncos in Week 17 and make the Titans and Steelers lose and the Colts win to enter.

Who's out

9. Ponies (7-8); 10. Jets (6-9); 11. Broncos (6-9); 12. Brown (6-9); 13. Chargers (5-10); 14. Jaguars (5-10); 15. Dolphins (4-11); 16. Bengals (1-14)

The Browns were eliminated last week, and the Colts and Broncos were eliminated in Week 15. The Jaguars, Chargers and Jets were eliminated in Week 14. The Dolphins were eliminated in Week 13. The Bengals have won the general selection No 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFC playoff photo

Who would be in?

1. 49ers (12-3), first place, NFC West – The 49ers jumped back to seed number 1 with their victory over the Rams last week, now a full game ahead of the Seahawks for division leadership after Seattle failed to match and push San Francisco back to number 5 when losing home to Arizona. The game of week 17 on Sunday night in Seattle is now the division title, but for the 49ers, who beat the Packers and the Saints, it is also an opportunity to lock themselves in first place. MORE: 49ers sowing scenarios

2. Packers, champions, NFC North (12-3) – The Packers achieved the division title by finishing their Vikings season sweep last week. They are number 2 because they lost to the 49ers, but they have the record break of the Saints conference. It would be guaranteed that they would stay here in the worst case with a victory, since they would need a 49ers defeat to win the general seed number 1. MORE: Packers planting scenarios

3. Saints, champions, NFC South (12-3) – To move to No. 1, the Saints need to beat the Panthers while the Packers lose and the Seahawks win the NFC West. For now, the Saints have the worst conference record among them, the 49ers and the Packers. MORE: sowing scenarios of saints

4. Eagles, first place, NFC East (8-7) – The Eagles finally took the leadership from the Cowboys by defeating them in Philadelphia last week. They have a full game ahead, but to win the NFC East, they still need to beat the Giants for the second time in four weeks or make the Cowboys lose or tie the Redskins.

5. Seahawks, second place, NFC West (11-4) – The 49ers' victory plus the loss of the Seahawks last week left Seattle a full game in the division and even the wild card. The Seahawks can still win the NFC West by beating the 49ers at home in Week 17, but now the main seed seems out of reach. MORE: Seahawks Sowing Scenarios

6. Vikings, second place, NFC North (10-5) – The Vikings are locked in this seed after losing to the Packers last week. They are also in a position to rest the key players in their Week 17 game against the Bears.

Who can get there?

7. Jeans (7-8)

The chances of the Cowboys playoffs were reduced to winning the NFC East over the Eagles. Dallas needs to beat Washington at home in week 17, while Philadelphia loses to New York.

Who's out

8. rams (8-7); 9. Bears (7-8); 10. Buccaneers (7-8); 11. Falcons (6-9); 12. Cardinals (5-9-1); 13. Panthers (5-10); 14. Giants (4-11); 15. Lions (3-11-1); 16. Redskins (3-12)

The Rams' loss to the 49ers last week eliminated them from the playoff dispute. The Bears and Buccaneers do not have a way of division like the Cowboys. The Panthers and were eliminated in Week 14. The Lions, Falcons, Giants and Cardinals were eliminated in Week 13.