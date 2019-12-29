NFL playoff photo: how the Steelers can win the last AFC wild card over the Titans

The Steelers (8-7) hoped to approach blocking an AFC wild card spot in the NFL playoff image in Week 16. Instead, after seeing the Bills (10-5) secure the top wild card by in front of them last week, the Steelers lost control of a spot in the playoffs before week 17.

The Ravens (13-2) have already moved away to the AFC North, securing the division last week and the best position this week. The patriots of the East AFC champion (11-3) and the chiefs of the West AFC champion (10-4) are two more teams of guaranteed playoffs. On Saturday, Texans secured the AFC South, earning a place in the playoffs and leaving only one available in the AFC.

Therefore, the Steelers are looking at seed number 6 or stay home for the second consecutive postseason after a 0-3 start to 2019.

These are the remaining ways in which they can save their faded hopes of playoffs in the last week of the regular season.

The Steelers beat the Ravens and the Titans lose to the Texans in Week 17

The Steelers can no longer match the Titans in record terms, either 9-7 or 8-8, to reach the playoffs. In those cases, both the Steelers and the Titans would be 7-5 or 6-6 in the AFC game. The next tiebreaker is the common games. That doesn't help, because both teams would be 3-2.

Then it would be reduced to the strength of the victory, where the Titans have the advantage, helped by defeating the Chiefs and Saints, while two of the Steelers' victories defeated the Bengals.

The Steelers could recover from the loss to the Jets and beat the Ravens to enter this way, finishing 9-7 while the Titans go 8-8.

The loss of the Titans to the Texans in Week 17 is a great possibility, since Houston is still playing to sow.

The Steelers lose to the Ravens, the Titans lose to the Texans, the Colts beat the Jaguars in Week 17 (and the Raiders lose once)

The Steelers can reach the playoffs at 8-8, assuming they and the Titans have some company in the standings.

The Colts (7-8) can also reach that record, and also the Raiders (6-8), who are fighting the Chargers in Week 16 before playing with the Broncos in Week 17.

If the Steelers and the Titans lose in Week 17, they would like the Colts to beat the Jaguars and the Broncos to the Raiders (unless Oakland is eliminated in Week 16).

A draw at four .500 between the Steelers, Titans, Colts and Raiders goes to the Raiders. A triple tie between the Steelers, Titans and Raiders goes to the Titans. Then, without a victory, the Steelers can enter only by an 8-8 draw with the Titans and the Colts.