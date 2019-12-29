NFL playoff photo: how the Raiders can get the final wild card spot of the AFC in week 17

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Raiders (7-8) somehow avoided the elimination of the AFC playoffs in Week 16. They remained alive with their 24-17 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Oakland also received the help he needed with Pittsburgh (8-7) and Tennessee (8-7) losing, in addition to Indianapolis (7-8) winning the previous Sunday. That opens a simple path for the Raiders to reach the playoffs as a .500 team in 2019.

First, the Raiders need a victory in week 17 to reach 8-8. They play in the Broncos; It is a road game that can be won.

NFL PLAYBACK IMAGE: Updated AFC and NFC ranking for week 16

Second, the Raiders need the Steelers to lose again. Pittsburgh also needs to go on tour, against the Ravens, but the AFC North champions could help the Steelers' cause by resting key players with their No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs already secured.

Third, the Raiders need the Titans to lose again. Tennesee also needs to go on a tour, against Houston, but the Texans South AFC champions have little to play, with a seed between the first two and a first-round goodbye out of reach.

Fourth, the Raiders need the Colts to win again. Indianapolis also has to hit the road against the wobbly jaguars, which have gotten into the tank. That seems to be the easiest part of the equation for Oakland.

The Raiders could be representing Oakland for the last time in Week 17 before moving to Las Vegas in 2020, but don't bet the house against them sneaking in the playoffs.

Crazier things have happened to end a season.

