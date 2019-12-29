NFL playoff photo: Breakdown of Seahawks planting scenarios for the NFC group

%MINIFYHTMLb02c127b12173faa2a65afa5b7affe789% %MINIFYHTMLb02c127b12173faa2a65afa5b7affe7810%

The Seahawks (11-4) have published another winning season with quarterback Russell Wilson and are heading to the NFC playoffs for the second consecutive year. But after the 49ers beat the Rams to improve to 12-3 last week, the Seahawks, who lost to the Cardinals, are in a full game in the division.

Seattle, of course, receives San Francisco at the end of the season.

Below are all the scenarios at stake for the Seahawks in the NFL playoff image for Week 17, including races for first place, divisional title and the NFC wild card based on the results of the Week 17.

NFC playoff photo: how Seahawks can get No. 3 seed

The Seahawks would win the NFC West at 12-4 if they beat the 49ers at home on Sunday night. However, due to their defeat against the Cardinals, they would still be a game behind the Packers (13-3) and the Saints (13-3), which they already won in Week 17.

The Seahawks would be ahead of the Eastern NFC champions on that stage and also host the Vikings (10-6) next week in the wild card round.

How Seahawks get seed No. 5

If the Seahawks lose to the 49ers, they would fall to the first wild card position in the NFC, with 11-5 and a game ahead of the No. 6 Vikings, who they also beat.

Then they would go to the road and face the weakest NFC East champion, either the Eagles or the Cowboys.