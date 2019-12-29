NFL playoff photo: Breakdown of 49ers sowing scenarios for NFC support

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) know they are heading to the NFL playoffs for the first time in six seasons. But when it comes to the NFC playoff image and qualifying, the last week of the 2019 regular season will determine the strength or weakness of your final playoff clashes.

Here are all the scenarios at stake for the 49ers in week 17.

NFC playoff photo: how the 49ers get first place

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Sunday night to improve to 13-3, they will win the NFC West.

The 49ers in that scenario would also take the best position on the Packers and the Saints, who finished 13-3, thanks to beating both teams during the regular season.

How the 49ers get the No. 5 seed in the NFC

If the 49ers lose to the Seahawks to fall to 12-4, they would win the best wild card spot in the NFC.

They would stay ahead of the No. 6 Vikings in two games and take out a wild card match with the NFC East No. 4 champions, either Eagles or Cowboys.