NFL playoff photo: Breakdown of 49ers sowing scenarios for NFC support

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) know they are heading to the NFL playoffs for the first time in six seasons. But when it comes to the NFC playoff image and qualifying, the last week of the 2019 regular season will determine the strength or weakness of your final playoff clashes.

Here are all the scenarios at stake for the 49ers in week 17.

MORE: Projecting the AFC and NFC playoff clashes

NFC playoff photo: how the 49ers get first place

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Sunday night to improve to 13-3, they will win the NFC West.

The 49ers in that scenario would also take the best position on the Packers and the Saints, who finished 13-3, thanks to beating both teams during the regular season.

How the 49ers get the No. 5 seed in the NFC

If the 49ers lose to the Seahawks to fall to 12-4, they would win the best wild card spot in the NFC.

They would stay ahead of the No. 6 Vikings in two games and take out a wild card match with the NFC East No. 4 champions, either Eagles or Cowboys.

Recent Articles

NFL playoff photo: Breakdown of 49ers sowing scenarios for NFC support

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) know they are heading to the NFL playoffs for the first time in six seasons....
Read more

Florence Pugh applauds after Troll criticizes Zach Braff and her age difference

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
People are always quick to judge, but Florence Pugh is not here for that! The 23-year-old Little Women star reacted to all the criticisms...
Read more

PDC Darts: Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price victorious on quarter-final day | Darts news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Ashley Martson admits she still loves Jay Smith in a tearful post

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
New year, new Ashley Martson.the 90 day promised Star is certainly living with that motto before 2020. Taking on Instagram on Sunday, December 29,...
Read more

YOU. Share emotional message for wife Tiny on her date night – Pic – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©