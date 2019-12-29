NFL playoff bracket 2020: full schedule, television channels, scores for AFC and NFC games

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The NFL playoff group for 2020 will be finalized after the 49ers play with the Seahawks in "Sunday Night Football,quot; in week 17 to close the regular season. Shortly after the AFC and NFC qualification is established, the league will launch its playoff calendar in 2020, from the wild card round to Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

Starting Saturday, January 4, a total of 11 playoff games will reduce the playoff field from 12 postseason contenders to a champion, which will be crowned on Sunday, February 2.

As is the case in the regular season, national television broadcasts for the NFL playoff games are divided between CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. As part of a rotation, Fox will air the Super Bowl this year from Miami.

Below is everything you need to know about the NFL playoff group in 2020, including a full postseason schedule, television channels for the 11 playoff games and scores / scores.

MORE: Playoff Image Analysis | Draft Order of the NFL 2020

NFL 2020 playoff support

AFC

SeedEquipmentRecordInsured
one)Baltimore crows14-2No. 1 seed; division
two)Kansas City Chiefs12-4No. 2 seed; division
3)New England Patriots12-4No. 3 seed; division
4)Houston Texans10-6No. 4 seed; division
5)Buffalo Bills10-6No. 5 seed
6)Tennessee Titans9-7No. 6 seed

NFC

(Outstanding results of the 49ers vs. Seahawks)

SeedEquipmentRecordInsured
one)San Francisco 49ers12-3Playoff berth
two)Green Bay Packers13-3Goodbye first round; division; playoff bunk
3)New Orleans Saints13-3Division; playoff bunk
4)Philadelphia Eagles9-7No. 4 seed; division
5)Seattle Seahawks11-4Playoff berth
6)Minnesota Vikings10-6No. 6 seed

MORE: Watch the NFL playoff games live on fubo TV (7-day free trial)

When do the NFL 2020 playoffs begin?

  • Start date: Saturday, January 4
  • Final date: Sunday February 2

With the exception of those in the AFC (Ravens, Chiefs) and NFC (Packers, TBD) who got first-round goodbyes for the playoffs, teams only have one week to prepare for the postseason; Only six days for teams scheduled to play their wild card games on Saturday, January 4, when the playoffs begin.

The NFL playoffs will last five weeks, with the wild card, division and conference championship rounds scheduled for consecutive weeks. There are two weeks between the conference championship games and Super Bowl 54 in Miami, with the Pro Bowl filling the void on the NFL calendar.

Below is the full NFL playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

MORE: Watch all NFL playoff games in DAZN (Canada only)

2020 NFL playoff calendar

Wild card round

Saturday, January 4

Local teamAway teamStart timeOutcome
TBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Sunday, January 5

Local teamAway teamStart timeOutcome
TBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Divisional round

Saturday, January 11

Local teamAway teamStart timeOutcome
TBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Sunday, January 12

Local teamAway teamStart timeOutcome
TBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Conference championships

Sunday, January 19

Local teamAway teamStart timeOutcome
AFC TBDAFC TBD3:05 p.m. ETTBD
NFC TBDNFC TBD6:40 p.m. ETTBD

Super Bowl 54

Sunday February 2

Local teamAway teamStart time
AFC ChampionNFC Champion6:30 pm. ET

TV channels, live streams for NFL playoff games

Starting with the wild card round, the NFL playoff games each week will be shown nationwide on NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN. Each of the four networks gets a game during the first two rounds of the postseason. CBS has exclusive broadcasting rights for the AFC championship game, while Fox will show the NFC championship. Fox is also home to Super Bowl 54.

Games televised by NBC, Fox and CBS can also be broadcast live using fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Details of national and local television coverage for each playoff game are included in the tables below.

Wild card round

Saturday, January 4

MatchStart timetelevision channelLive broadcast
TBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Sunday, January 5

MatchStart timetelevision channelLive broadcast
TBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Divisional round

Saturday, January 11

MatchStart timetelevision channelLive broadcast
TBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Sunday, January 12

MatchStart timetelevision channelLive broadcast
TBDTBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Conference championships

Sunday, January 19

MatchAway teamStart timetelevision channelLive broadcast
AFC vs. AFCAFC TBD3:05 p.m. ETCBSfuboTV
NFC vs NFCNFC TBD6:40 p.m. ETFoxfuboTV

Super Bowl 54

Sunday February 2

MatchStart timetelevision channelLive broadcast
AFC Champion vs. NFC champion6:30 pm. ETFoxfuboTV

