NFL Draft order 2020: Dolphins does not move after winning; Lions maintain pressure on redskins

Good news for the Bengals, who finished their disastrous 2019 season on a high note with their Week 17 victory over the Browns, division rivals: they were awarded the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (also known as Joe Burrow) a week ago, so Sunday's results don't matter when it comes to your draft pick.

The Redskins, Lions, Giants and Dolphins, however, are fighting for the Pick Nos. 2-5, and Miami's surprise victory over New England brought the Dolphins back into order, at least temporarily. Meanwhile, the Panthers continued their losing streak, but the Chargers lost again on Sunday to stay ahead of them in order.

MORE: the latest simulated draft of the SN NFL 2020

With the Giants, Redskins, Jaguars and Cardinals scheduled to play in the Sunday afternoon window, the draft order is subject to change before the end when Week 17 comes to an end.

Below is the updated order of the NFL Draft for 2020 until the games of the 17th week of Sunday afternoon.

Draft Order of the NFL 2020

Pick No. Equipment Record one) Cincinnati Bengals 2-14 two) Washington Redskins 3-12 3) Detroit Lions 3-12-1 4) New York Giants 4-11 5) Miami Dolphins 5-11 6) Los Angeles Chargers 5-11 7) Carolina Panthers 5-11 8) Jacksonville Jaguars 5-10 9) Arizona Cardinals 5-9-1 10) Cleveland Browns 6-10 eleven) Denver Broncos 6-9 12) New York Jets 7-9 13) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 14) Atlanta Falcons 7-9 fifteen. Oakland Raiders 7-8 sixteen. Dallas Cowboys 7-8 17) Indianapolis Colts 7-8 18) Oakland Raiders (through 8-8 bears) 19) Miami Dolphins (via 8-7 Steelers) twenty) Jacksonville Jaguars (via 8-7 Rams)

(The teams classified in the Pick Nos. 21-32 are currently in the image of the NFL playoffs).

In the last drill of the NFL of Sporting News for 2020, the Bengals really get Burrow with the general selection number 1.

"Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much," writes SN Vinnie Iyer. "Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in this class. With 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery ".

In No. 2 overall, the Redskins jump at the chance to get the Ohio State runner Chase Young.

Because Washington stays with Dwayne Haskins and goes to a QB, and because the other teams against Miami will probably not go to a QB either, the Dolphins in No. 4 in general should choose the remaining QBs, probably Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert of Oregon. We have them going with Tua, with Herbert falling to the Panthers.