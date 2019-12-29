NFL Calendar Week 17: What games are there today? TV channels, schedules, scores

At the end of Sunday night, the image of the NFL playoffs will be in place.

There is still much to solve in week 17, with the last place in the AFC at stake and much sowing in flux for the NFC.

The Steelers (8-7), Titans (8-7) and Raiders (7-8) are still in dispute for the second place in the wild card of the AFC, which makes their three games huge. In the NFC, the 49ers and the Seahawks will play for the NFC West, and the Eagles seek to secure the East.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the NFL Week 17 games, including a complete calendar with TV channels, start times and scores.

NFL Calendar Week 17: What games are there today?

Here is the full schedule for week 17 of the NFL season, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Note: National transmissions are shown in bold.

Sunday, December 29

Game Time Channel Bills against jets 1 pm. CBS, fuboTV Bengals vs. Browns 1 pm. Fox, fuboTV Lions vs. Packers 1 pm. Fox, fuboTV Bosses against loaders 1 pm. CBS, fuboTV Vikings against bears 1 pm. Fox, fuboTV Patriots against dolphins 1 pm. CBS, fuboTV Buccaneers vs. Hawks 1 pm. Fox, fuboTV Panthers against saints 1 pm. Fox, fuboTV Jeans against redskins 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Broncos vs. Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Rams vs. Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Giants against eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jaguars against foals 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Crows against Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans against the Titans 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seahawks vs. 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

How to watch live NFL games

As always, Week 17 has no games on Thursday or Monday, which makes Sunday packed, especially in the afternoon slot.

It is eight o'clock in the afternoon. games, which will help a lot to decide the seeds of NFC. The 12-3 Packers face the Lions, and the 12-3 Saints visit Carolina. Minnesota (10-5) receives the Bears.

Slot 4:25 presents all kinds of action. Start of the three AFC wild card contestants: Tennessee vs. Houston, Pittsburgh in Baltimore and Oakland in Denver.

Sunday night is the battle for the west of NFC. Seattle welcomes the 49ers.

NFL Scores Week 17

Sunday, December 29