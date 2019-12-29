Newbury's option for Lostintranslation | Racing news





Lostintranslation mounted by Robbie Power

If Lostintranslation runs again before the Cheltenham Gold Cup, it is very likely that he is at Denman Chase in Newbury.

Colin Tizzard's Betfair Chase hero saw his winning career reach an abrupt end at King George VI Chase on boxing day when he was stopped.

Jockey Robbie Power felt that he was caught by his wind in the testing ground, and will now be checked to see if a procedure is required.

"Nothing else has come to light, and we are going to control its wind, and then it is our job to take it back to Cheltenham," said assistant coach Joe Tizzard.

"Robbie said his palate was shaking, so we'll see its wind. It has been mentioned in the past, but it was probably exposed in soft ground.

"We saw him on Saturday morning, dad, me and the main girl, but that (running) was too bad to be true, and the horses do that sometimes. They hit him too early and he never traveled, so I'm not going To say it's the hint.

"Absolutely, the Gold Cup is still the goal: a bad race doesn't make it a bad horse. Whether we run it again before, I don't know. If it only has a soft palate, then Denman Chase would do it." suit to give you a confidence boost. "

Lostintranslation could still join the Gold Cup for the stable partner Elegant Escape, who ran another sound race in defense of his Welsh national crown in sixth place.

"I think he will have a ticket to the Gold Cup and Grand National," said Tizzard.

"If it came out smooth, I could see it in the Gold Cup, or we could find a smaller option and (later) have a crack in the Grand National with it."

"I don't think it has vanished in the Welsh National, it just kept galloping and in the end it stayed again. It was a lot of weight in those conditions, but I thought it was another solid race."

"Where are you going with him, because it's not easy to locate him now?"