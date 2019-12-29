New York Governor: Hanukkah knife attack act of & # 39; domestic terror & # 39; | News

The New York governor said that a knife attack by an assailant who broke into a party at the house of a Hasidic rabbi and stabbed five people on Saturday night was an act of "domestic terrorism."

When visiting the scene in Rockland County, about 48 km north of New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo met on Sunday with the victims attending Hanukkah's celebration at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's house.



"This is an act of terrorism. I think these are domestic terrorists. They are trying to inflict fear," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Sunday.

"These are people who intend to create massive damage, massive violence, generate fear based on race, color and creed."

He said he wanted New York to become the first US state. UU. In having an internal terrorism law.

The suspect was identified by police as a local man from Greenwood Lake, New York. Authorities said the assailant was arrested in the Manhattan district of New York City after fleeing the scene in the small town of Monsey by car.

According to Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, the attacker had his face partially covered with a scarf when he stabbed five people, two of whom were in critical condition.

"One of the rabbi's children was also stabbed," Gestetner told reporters.

About a third of the population of Rockland County is Jewish, including a large enclave of Orthodox Jews living in isolated communities.

Jews attacked

The attack on Saturday night seemed to be the last of a series aimed at Jews in the U.Sincluding an attack at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.

Six people died in the shooting, including the two murderers, a police officer and three people who had been inside the store.

New Jersey attorney general Gurbir Grewal said the attack was fueled by hatred of Jews and police.

A month ago, a man required surgery after being stabbed while walking to a Monsey synagogue.

In April 2019, a an armed man killed a rapeseed and wounded three people during Saturday's services at the Chabad Congregation in Poway, near San Diego, on the last day of Easter.

Last year, a white supremacist entered a Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 people, the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in the United States.

An April report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) stated that the number of anti-Jewish attacks in 2018 was close to the 2017 record, with 1,879 incidents.