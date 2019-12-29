NBA operations: the 10 best offers of the 2010s | NBA News

The player's movement is one of the defining features of the modern NBA. Sekou Smith reviews the 10 exchanges that defined the 2010s.

A decade full of transactions that modified, changed and sometimes shook the NBA land is best seen through the lens of history. The retrospective allows a perspective that the moment simply does not have.

Therefore, instead of judging exchanges instantly, the end of the decade gives us the opportunity to look back and judge in retrospect the most important trades of the decade and how they altered the NBA landscape at the time and in The coming years.















2010: LeBron James and Chris Bosh at the Miami Heat

MIA received: James and Bosh in signing and exchange agreements

CLE received: two future first-round draft selections, two future second-round selections

TOR received: two future first round selections

Image:

James, Wade and Bosh photographed with the Larry O & # 39; Brien trophy



The Heat clearing the space to sign both James and Bosh while keeping Wade (all with a discount, of course) when everyone could have reached the maximum in free agency elsewhere, it is still the biggest summer tour that changes the game in the history of the league. In recent years there have been total relocations and huge names (Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, etc.), but nothing in the modern era compares to the Miami power movement.

This totally restored the course of league history for the three future members of the Heat Hall of Fame, as well as for the rest of the league that had to deal with their combined efforts for four seasons. The Heat went 2-2 in the Finals during the era of the "Big 3,quot;, winning consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. James won consecutive MVP of the Finals during the race; Both Wade and Bosh saw their stardom rise to another level. But the lasting effect would be the empowerment movement of the player that drove in the coming years.

2011: Carmelo Anthony at the New York Knicks

NYK received: Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Anthony Carter, Renaldo Balkman and Sheldon Williams of Denver, as well as Corey Brewer of Minnesota

DEN received: Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari and Timofey Mozgov, as well as Kosta Koufos of Minnesota, along with a first-round pick, two second-round picks and $ 3 million in cash.

MIN received: Eddy Curry of New York, as well as Anthony Randolph of Minnesota and a second-round pick.

Image:

Carmelo Anthony lines up in the free kick for the Knicks



That Anthony and the Knicks couldn't wait until free agency joined remains a painful issue for some Knicks fans. The need to make sure he was caught in what turned out to be a transformative period in free agency could have played a role, as could the presence of the then Nuggets coach George Karl.

But there is no doubt that the Knicks are still dealing with the consequences of having to carry much of the list to take Anthony to Madison Square Garden, where he spent seven seasons, but never saw the type of success of the desired team during his tenure. .

The Nuggets were maintained and finally rebuilt with some of the assets earned in the agreement (a 2016 selection change noticeably converted to Jamal Murray). The Minnesota part of the agreement was essentially a pay change.

2011: Chris Paul to the LA Clippers

LAC received: Paul

NOH received: Eric Gordon, Al-Farouq Aminu, Chris Kaman and a first-round pick

Image:

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin photographed in the era of the Clippers of & # 39; Lob City & # 39;



The big loser here was the Los Angeles Lakers, who had a deal ready to match CP3 and Kobe Bryant on a superstar backcourt, just to see the deal uploaded by then-NBA commissioner David Stern. The league owned the Hornets at that time and the original three-team deal was crushed for "basketball reasons."

The Lob City Clippers were born at that time. Paul joining a team that already featured Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan playing with the opposition over the edge proved to be an immediate success. The Clippers went from a perennial doormat to an unmissable set with an extremely bright future.

With Paul at the controls and aided by Doc Rivers as coach and executive, the Clippers made six consecutive appearances in the playoffs and changed the culture of the organization along the way. They never reached the championship heights planned from the beginning, but this era led the Clippers out of the darkness.

2013: James Harden to the Houston Rockets

HOU received: Harden, Cole Aldrich, Daequan Cook and Lazar Hayward

OKC received: Kevin Martin, Jeremy Lamb, two first-round picks and a second-round pick

Image:

James Harden celebrates Rockets victory over LA Clippers



When the Oklahoma City Thunder broke its budding & # 39; Big 3 & # 39; Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden just after the trio took the Thunder to the Finals in 2012, nobody was sure what they had given up. Harden was a talent, but not yet an All-Star. Instead, he was a player better known for his beard and the Sixth Man of the Year Award than anything else.

But maybe Rockets GM Daryl Morey knew that. When designing an exchange for Harden, he put the Rockets on a course for the Western Conference contest for years to come. Harden has become one of the best scorers of this generation, or of any generation, and faces a franchise that desperately needed a new identity. The Thunder still had two future MVPs to work with, but we will never know what it could have been if they had stayed together.

2013: Brooklyn Nets bets on Garnett and Pierce

BOS received: Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, MarShon Brooks, Keith Bogans and Kris Joseph, along with three first-round picks and a first-round pick exchange

BKN received: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry, DJ White

Image:

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett celebrate a victory for the Brooklyn Nets



This looks even worse in retrospect, with the Nets betting their future immediate Draft capital on the aging champions Garnett, Pierce and Terry as the main components of a quick-fix title kit. Even with Joe Johnson and Deron Williams already in the fold, the Nets could not find the magic necessary to be a true contender in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Danny Ainge and his team achieved the robbery for assets that would include Jaylen Brown (2016), Jayson Tatum (2017) and other young people who have allowed Ainge and the Celtics not only to become a power of the Eastern Conference, but also also a power broker in each Draft and trading season since the original deal was made. Ainge had the courage and mastery of the trade to pull the trigger of an agreement that improved the future of the franchise.

2014: Kevin Love to Cleveland Cavaliers

CLE received: Kevin Love

MIN received: Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett, Thaddeus Young, $ 6.3 million business exception

Image:

Kevin Love shoots a jump shot for the Cavaliers



The lesson learned with this agreement is that, whatever LeBron James wanted, he would return to his native northeast Ohio. Love was the piece that I felt I needed to go along with the base Kyrie Irving to get the Cavaliers out of the lottery and contend again in the Eastern Conference. And in the end, he was right.

The Cavaliers knew then that former number one general team Anthony Bennett was a failure. And despite all the exaggerations surrounding Wiggins that were heading for the Draft that summer, Love was seen as a much better fit with LeBron given his experience and ability to stretch the floor and bounce to an elite level.

For any drama that happened during their time together, and there was a lot, the lasting images of the era will be of the Cavaliers going to four consecutive Finals and ending the drought of the 52-year championship of the city of Cleveland. That 2016 title also came at the expense of the Golden State Warriors of 73 wins, which adds an additional source of pride for Cavaliers fans who suffered three other Warriors Final defeats.

2018: Luka Doncic for Trae Young

DAL received: Doncic

ATL received: young and protected first round team

Image:

Trae Young and Luka Doncic greet each other before a Hawks-Mavericks game



The third choice in the Draft, Doncic has already proven to be the best player in his class. He is in the middle of his second season and is already a candidate for the three best MVPs and the heir to the throne that Dirk Nowitzki occupied for years in Dallas. If their first returns are an accurate indication of what is to come, the Mavericks are in the store for years that Doncic is one of the elite players in the league in the foreseeable future.

Young has been spectacular in his own right in Atlanta. And it remains to be seen what kind of equipment the Hawks can build around them; Doncic joined a group much stronger than him.

But the decisive factor in this agreement for the Hawks was the additional selection of the top five they charged in the 2019 Draft. Cam Reddish is having a rookie season from top to bottom, which shouldn't come as a big surprise. The final qualification for this agreement will not be known for years, but will be based primarily on the way in which Doncic and Young continue to evolve as stars on their respective sides of the conference division.

2018: Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors

TOR received: Leonard, Danny Green

SAS received: DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, first-round protected team

Image:

Kawhi Leonard celebrates at the doorbell while the Toronto Raptors complete a 4-2 series victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals



This has to become one of the best short-term bets in the history of the league. Raptors GM Masai Ujiri moved a pillar of the franchise in DeRozan to take Leonard to & # 39; The North & # 39; for what turned out to be a magical championship season with the Raptors. Leonard recovered in free agency, choosing the LA Clippers in the summer. But he was everything the Raptors needed and more in terms of an anchor star for their title season.

Leonard was already twice the Defensive Player of the Year and MVP of the Finals, but his cargo management requirements during the regular season did not provide a clear picture of how good he and the Raptors would be when it mattered most.

It is still difficult to say what the Spurs deal has produced, apart from the proof that they were right all the time about Leonard, whom they exchanged George Hill to acquire in 2011.

2019: Anthony Davis (finally) goes to Hollywood

LAL received: Anthony Davis

NOP received: Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, as well as three first-round picks, a future first-round pick change and cash considerations

WAS received: Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, first round selection.

Image:

Anthony Davis flies past Jahlil Okafor to the edge of the Lakers against the Pelicans



Clearly, the Lakers entered the offseason with the approach & # 39; AD by any means necessary & # 39 ;, because they delivered everything but the towels at the practice facility (and Kyle Kuzma) to acquire it. They sent all the other young assets acquired during the administration of Magic Johnson-Rob Pelinka for this to happen. AD with LeBron James meant an instant change in the viability of the Lakers championship. Time will tell if they can finish the deal before Father Time reaches LeBron.

The Pelicans, already in possession of the general selection number 1 that would become Zion Williamson, had no choice but to deal with Davis after he requested an exchange early in the season. The fact that the agreement was discussed for months removed part of the impact. But the magnitude of the agreement for both parties will be felt in the coming years, both good and bad. Washington's service as the third team will be charged by the Wizards with that first-round pick they picked up.

2019: Paul George to the Clippers along with Kawhi Leonard

LAC received: George

OKC received: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, three unprotected first-round draft selections, a protected first-round pick and two first-round pick swaps

Image:

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George prepared to defend against the Boston Celtics



The Draft player and team record pack helped relocate the epicenter of power in the league from the Bay Area to Los Angeles. The Clippers made this deal at the request of Kawhi Leonard, who assumed his position as the most powerful man in a colossal free agent summer just after his MVP turn of the Finals.

The Clippers had to fight the Lakers to ensure Leonard's commitment, which was linked to his ability to manufacture and then reach an agreement that would also take George to the fold.

With everything in place, the Clippers assumed an unprecedented position in the history of the franchise, entering the 2019-20 season as the favorites to win it all. With the deepest bank in the league, a championship coach in Doc Rivers, the richest owner in the league and now two superstars as headliners, the Clippers are on their way to winning everything until further notice.

