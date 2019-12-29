My big fat gypsy wedding twins died after an apparent suicide

Twins Billy Smith Y Joe smith, stars of the British reality show TLC My big fat gypsy wedding, were found dead on Saturday in England. There were 32.
The causes of their deaths were not made public. Their bodies were found on a country road near a farm in the rural area of Sevenoaks, Kent, according to reports Sunday. It is believed that they took their lives in a joint suicide, Sun sources cited as saying.
"Two twins, two handsome boys. God bless their souls," co-star Paddy Doherty He said in a video posted on Facebook. "That is a terrible, terrible tragedy. Pray for the children's family, the children's mother and father, help them be strong and overcome this."
"I am very sorry for your problems," he continued. "Anyone who is watching this, please say a prayer for those left behind. May God take care of you. They are two angels. They are in the kingdom of heaven, walking on gold."
Billy's partner, Kristina Davey, he wrote on social networks, "The hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill, you were so pure, so lovely. You made me the happiest girl, you did everything for me, you showed me love I never had. You always see things like this but you never think it will happen to you, "according to Mirror.
"I can't believe I have to write this together struggling to speak, no matter putting a sentence together," he continued. "I will make you feel so proud, my Bill, my life, my angel."
Kent resident Jane Chippendale saying Mirror that Bill and Joe, father of a small son and daughter, worked for his uncle's gardening company and had recently stayed at his house for almost two months because there was no place at a local B,amp;B. He said he last saw them a month ago when they moved in, telling him they were going to live in an aunt's house, shortly after returning from a trip to Thailand, the newspaper reported.
"They were like children when they were here," he said.
"They were so identical. It was hard to tell them apart." "I can still see them smiling in front of me."
My big fat gypsy wedding originally titled Big and fat gypsy weddings, first broadcast on the UK Channel 4 transmission network in 2010 and on the US TLC cable channel. UU. in 2011, and ended its broadcast in 2015. It followed the lives of Irish travelers, who are recognized as distinct ethnic groups in the United Kingdom. law. In the program, Billy and Joe were just over 20 years old and worked as gardeners.
TLC then launched a spin-off with American Rome, My big fat American gypsy wedding.