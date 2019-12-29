My big fat gypsy wedding twins died after an apparent suicide

Twins Billy Smith Y Joe smith, stars of the British reality show TLC My big fat gypsy wedding, were found dead on Saturday in England. There were 32.

The causes of their deaths were not made public. Their bodies were found on a country road near a farm in the rural area of ​​Sevenoaks, Kent, according to reports Sunday. It is believed that they took their lives in a joint suicide, Sun sources cited as saying.

"Two twins, two handsome boys. God bless their souls," co-star Paddy Doherty He said in a video posted on Facebook. "That is a terrible, terrible tragedy. Pray for the children's family, the children's mother and father, help them be strong and overcome this."

"I am very sorry for your problems," he continued. "Anyone who is watching this, please say a prayer for those left behind. May God take care of you. They are two angels. They are in the kingdom of heaven, walking on gold."