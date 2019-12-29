My big fat gypsy wedding stars were found dead after an apparent suicide set

Twin brothers Billy and Joe Smith, former stars of My big fat gypsy weddingHe died on Saturday, December 28 after an apparent joint suicide. Their bodies were found hanging from a tree in their hometown of Sevenoaks, England.

"The Kent police were called at 11:34 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019, after the bodies of two thirty-year-old men were discovered in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks," he told police press agent. from Kent, Sally Smith. In weekly contact. "The incident is not treated as a suspect and officers are compiling a report for the coroner."

The deaths of two men found in the Kent lane & # 39; are not suspicious & # 39;: media reports widely name the men as twins Billy and Joe Smith, who appeared in My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding. https://t.co/X9g9Tg8GYw pic.twitter.com/59JI9DjSPS – Bendypragnell (@bendypragnell) December 29, 2019

Billy and Joe were 32 years old and part of British gypsy culture, known as English travelers or Romanic travelers. They appeared in My big fat gypsy wedding during Season 3, when they were both 24 years old and talked about their lifestyle, as well as about their plans to someday settle down, get married and start their own family.

Members of his community have been posting on social networks to mourn the loss of the two brothers. Paddy Doherty, his My big fat gypsy wedding co-star and winner of the United Kingdom Celebrity Big BrotherHe said one brother found the other dead and hanged himself so he could be with his brother.

"That is a terrible, terrible tragedy. There is no one worse than you," said the former boxer. "Pray for the family of the children. The mother and father of the children and all who belong to them. To strengthen themselves, to overcome this. And I am very sorry for their problems, at the beginning of the new year too. I am very sorry for your problems , from the bottom of my heart ".

Rest in peace, Billy and Joe Smith. https://t.co/LpCFHbMnCo – Entertainment tonight (@etnow) December 29, 2019

Another member of his community wrote that the two children could not live without each other, and another added that depression "abounds in our folki."

Billy and Joe's friend Jane Chippendale said Mirror that the twins worked for her uncle's gardening company, and recently stayed with her at home. She said they moved last month and told her they were going to live with her aunt after a trip to Thailand.

"I'm still in shock. It makes no sense," Chippendale said. “His clothes are hanging in my bathroom. They were like children when they were here. They were so identical. It was hard to tell them apart. They asked me if they could come at Christmas, but I hadn't heard from them. "

My big fat gypsy wedding inspired an American spin-off that was broadcast on TLC for five seasons from 2012 to 2016.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Life Line at 1-800-273-8255.



