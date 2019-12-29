More controls for Samcro | Racing news





Samcro ridden by Jack Kennedy

Gordon Elliott is planning a full check for Samcro after his defeat at Limerick.

The seven-year-old boy vanished after the penultimate fence was defeated 10 lengths by Faugheen in the Grade One Matchbook Beginner Game Hunt for two miles and three longer stadiums.

Samcro won with his chase bow at Down Royal and then fell when he still had all the opportunities at the Drinmore at Fairyhouse.

Elliott believes that his final effort at Boxing Day was too meek to have been his true career, and something was wrong.

"It seems to be fine, and we have to have it checked," he said.

"I was disappointed, because it didn't end. There's something wrong, and we just have to point it out."