Military parade of missile attacks in Yemen, killing at least 10

SANA, Yemen – A ballistic missile swept a military parade for a separatist group in southern Yemen backed by the United Arab Emirates, killing at least six soldiers and four children, a spokesman for the group said on Sunday.

The spokesman, Maged al-Shoebi, blamed the Houthi rebels for the attack. The rebel group did not comment immediately.

The explosion took place at the end of a parade of new recruits for the separatist militia, known as the Resistance Forces, on a soccer field in the capital of Dhale province, al-Shoebi said.

The group is part of the Southern Transition Council, which seeks the return of the independent state that existed in southern Yemen until 1990.