Military parade of missile attacks in Yemen, killing at least 10

SANA, Yemen – A ballistic missile swept a military parade for a separatist group in southern Yemen backed by the United Arab Emirates, killing at least six soldiers and four children, a spokesman for the group said on Sunday.
The spokesman, Maged al-Shoebi, blamed the Houthi rebels for the attack. The rebel group did not comment immediately.
The explosion took place at the end of a parade of new recruits for the separatist militia, known as the Resistance Forces, on a soccer field in the capital of Dhale province, al-Shoebi said.
The group is part of the Southern Transition Council, which seeks the return of the independent state that existed in southern Yemen until 1990.
The council is an ally of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Houthi rebels in the country's long civil war. But the separatist group is currently at odds with the internationally recognized Yemeni government, which is more closely allied with Saudi Arabia, and the cracks in the anti-Houthi bloc have widened in recent months.
The video and photographs of the Sunday attack that circulated online showed a hole in a stage at the edge of the field, apparently from an explosion, while other images showed bodies on the ground.
At least 21 people, including civilians, were injured, al-Shoebi said.
The Houthis have been trying to snatch the southern separatists from Dhale province for years, but without much success.
The conflict in Yemen began with the taking in 2014 of the capital, Sana, by the Houthi rebels. They expelled the government of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, forcing him to flee south and, finally, to Saudi Arabia, which entered the war in 2015.
The struggle in the poorest country in the Arab world has killed more than 100,000 people and left millions of people short of food and medicine. The conflict has also brought the country to the brink of famine.