Mikel Arteta exclusive: the new Arsenal coach outlines a plan for the winning fans | Soccer news







New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has outlined his plan to recover fans in the Emirates while preparing for his first home game in charge.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live

The former Artillery midfielder, Arteta, takes his place on the bench in the Emirates on Super Sunday against Chelsea, live Sky Sports Premier League, and the Spaniard gave a fascinating idea of ​​how he feels he can bring Arsenal back in style.

Here, describing his plans with Patrick Davison of Sky Sports, Arteta talks about identity, the non-negotiable and if Arsenal needs to spend in January …

How to recover fans …

0:47 New Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta points to a boost of energy throughout the club against Chelsea New Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta points to a boost of energy throughout the club against Chelsea

"We need to reconnect the team with the fans, I think that in recent seasons there has been a great disconnection and we are losing a lot of power. I said before that they are probably the most important part of the football club." , and we need to have them on board, we must convince them, and we must be able to convey what we are trying to do with the equipment.

"Hopefully, on Sunday they start to see some things they think about:" OK, I take this into account, I start to like some things! "The process will take some time, but I hope we can begin to involve them again.

"I think a lot of things happened in the last two seasons that have a strong influence on the situation right now. What we can do is make sure that every time they wear that shirt, every time they jump into that field, they give absolutely everything, and they have to feel that there is a feeling of what we are trying to achieve.

"If fans can see an identity close to what they are used to seeing with Arsenal, they will be on board."

& # 39; We are the biggest club in England & # 39;

Mikel Arteta oversees the training at London Colney

There are some non-negotiable. The demands we put on the team, the commitment, the energy we put, that domain. We are the biggest football club in England, and we have to play a little with that arrogance, that belief. This stadium has to create fear again. I used to hate coming here as an opponent, and we need to use that power. The opponent must feel uncomfortable playing here. We need to recover here.

"It was amazing to play here as an Arsenal player. It's one of the most beautiful and exciting stadiums in the world. When this crowd gets underway and you feel them right behind the team, it's an amazing place."

"The moment you enter this football club, you feel the pressure of playing here. The requirement is to win, win trophies, win every three days, be better than your opponents. Those are the standards here, and you can & # 39; There is nothing different, no matter what happened in the past.

"When you have the crowd with you, it's trust, it's belief, you feel protected. You lower the handbrake and you feel the gas coming out of your veins. You feel great. You can control the situation."

"This club deserves nothing but excellence. It deserves the best every day. Everyone who jumps through that door should realize that this is what we are going to require."

A small margin of error …

Mikel Arteta transmits his message in Bournemouth

"It is going to be a long process, many things have to be done well. The margin of error at this time is very, very short because the gap is getting bigger and bigger. Therefore, we must make many good decisions." .

"(It's about) clarity. You need an address, you need a vision, and you need action. And everyone on board has to believe that direction will make us successful. If people start to doubt the process, due to one result, two results , or we made a little mistake here, you have to be ruthless, believe it and go, put your foot on the accelerator and go on and on.

"People have to understand that it exists in this way, and not in another way. There are some things that are not negotiable. That is the organization and the structure. Within that organization you have freedom. But if someone does not know how to live within These parameters, at this level, will not work.

"What I have seen is that the players are on board, they are willing to be helped, they are willing to make sacrifices and they are willing to follow us. They are showing me every time, they want more, they want more, and that is a very good sign

The January window …

0:47 Mikel Arteta insists that Nicolas Pepe can reach his potential in Arsenal under his leadership Mikel Arteta insists that Nicolas Pepe can reach his potential in Arsenal under his leadership

"We need players to come back from injuries, first of all, to be more solid, more compact. And then we might have to do one or two things if the right players are available, to help us. But right now I am more concerned with make the most of the players available to us. "

How to follow Arsenal vs Chelsea with Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Chelsea is live on Super Sunday from 1pm; start 2pm. Sky sports Customers can watch game clips on the live match blog Sky sports Website and application.

The highlights will also be published in Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final beep.