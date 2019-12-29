Miami Dolphins 27-24 New England Patriots: Stunners Stun by Losing Seed No. 2 to the Chiefs | NFL news

The Kansas City Chiefs take over the No. 2 seed and say goodbye to the first round instead of New England
By field level means
Last update: 12/29/19 10:14 pm
The Miami Dolphins surprised the New England Patriots 27-24, removing them from the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with just 24 seconds left when the Dolphins upset the hosts on Sunday.
The Patriots (12-4), who started the 8-0 season, could have achieved a first-round playoff goodbye with the victory. Instead, his loss combined with the Kansas City victory over the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the Pats in the No. 3 seed, and it means New England must play in the wild card round while the Chiefs get goodbye.
Miami (5-11), who started this season 0-7, won in New England for the first time since 2008.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, is now 15-2 at home against Miami.
Miami QB Fitzpatrick completed 28 of 41 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions. Dolphins catcher DeVante Parker had a great game with eight catches for 137 yards.
But one of Miami's most important moments was in the second quarter, when former Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe scored on a 35-yard interception return. It was Rowe's first interception of the season and the first pick-six that Brady threw against Miami.
Miami, defeated 43-0 at home by the Patriots on September 15, had a great start on Sunday, taking a 10-0 lead in Jason Sanders' 27-yard field goal and Rowe's pick-six. Rowe stood in front of Julian Edelman to do the work.
But New England entered half-time tied 10-10 on Nick Folk's 25-yard field goal and Sony Michel's four-yard run.
The teams exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter when Fitzpatrick rushed to score two yards, and linebacker Elandon Roberts, who was in the moonlight as a fullback, caught a 38-yard TD pass from Brady, breaking a tackle in the path. It was Roberts' first career capture.
Miami took a 20-17 lead in Sanders' 32-yard field goal with 8:29 remaining in the fourth.
New England took its first advantage of the game, 24-20, in an eight-play, 60-yard course that ended with a third-pass pass to James White that turned into a 13-yard touchdown.
Fitzpatrick then recovered to Miami, designing a touchdown play of 13 plays and 75 yards, with the change to Gesicki at the end. Brady tried to force overtime with a potential field goal drive, but the Patriots could only win 12 yards in five plays.