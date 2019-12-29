Miami Dolphins 27-24 New England Patriots: Stunners Stun by Losing Seed No. 2 to the Chiefs | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML770f7e1a2c50151d9c104486afdb22e99% %MINIFYHTML770f7e1a2c50151d9c104486afdb22e910%

The Kansas City Chiefs take over the No. 2 seed and say goodbye to the first round instead of New England





The highlight when the Miami Dolphins surprised the New England Patriots in week 17

The Miami Dolphins surprised the New England Patriots 27-24, removing them from the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with just 24 seconds left when the Dolphins upset the hosts on Sunday.

The Patriots (12-4), who started the 8-0 season, could have achieved a first-round playoff goodbye with the victory. Instead, his loss combined with the Kansas City victory over the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the Pats in the No. 3 seed, and it means New England must play in the wild card round while the Chiefs get goodbye.

Miami (5-11), who started this season 0-7, won in New England for the first time since 2008.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, is now 15-2 at home against Miami.

Miami QB Fitzpatrick completed 28 of 41 passes for 320 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions. Dolphins catcher DeVante Parker had a great game with eight catches for 137 yards.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was in good shape for Miami

But one of Miami's most important moments was in the second quarter, when former Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe scored on a 35-yard interception return. It was Rowe's first interception of the season and the first pick-six that Brady threw against Miami.

Miami, defeated 43-0 at home by the Patriots on September 15, had a great start on Sunday, taking a 10-0 lead in Jason Sanders' 27-yard field goal and Rowe's pick-six. Rowe stood in front of Julian Edelman to do the work.

But New England entered half-time tied 10-10 on Nick Folk's 25-yard field goal and Sony Michel's four-yard run.

Despite having nothing to play for, Dolphins quarterback Fitzpatrick said defeating the Patriots was a great way to end the season.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter when Fitzpatrick rushed to score two yards, and linebacker Elandon Roberts, who was in the moonlight as a fullback, caught a 38-yard TD pass from Brady, breaking a tackle in the path. It was Roberts' first career capture.

Miami took a 20-17 lead in Sanders' 32-yard field goal with 8:29 remaining in the fourth.

New England took its first advantage of the game, 24-20, in an eight-play, 60-yard course that ended with a third-pass pass to James White that turned into a 13-yard touchdown.

Fitzpatrick then recovered to Miami, designing a touchdown play of 13 plays and 75 yards, with the change to Gesicki at the end. Brady tried to force overtime with a potential field goal drive, but the Patriots could only win 12 yards in five plays.