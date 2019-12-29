Mexican police chief arrested in the Mormon family massacre

MEXICO CITY – The chief of police in a small town near Mexico's border with the United States was arrested on suspicion that he was involved in the massacre of nine women and children from a Mormon family last month, authorities said Friday Mexican

Federal authorities arrested Fidel Alejandro Villegas, the police chief in the city of Janos in the state of Chihuahua, as part of his investigation into the November 4 attack in a remote region in the neighboring state of Sonora.

Villegas was arrested this week on suspicion of protecting organized crime in the region and collude in the murders, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security of Mexico.

He is the fourth person arrested on suspicion of participating in the murder of the three women and six children, members of a binational Mormon community that cultivates land in northern Mexico. The case has impacted across the border, and President Trump once threatened to designate Mexican organized crime groups as foreign terrorist organizations.