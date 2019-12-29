Mexican police chief arrested in the Mormon family massacre

MEXICO CITY – The chief of police in a small town near Mexico's border with the United States was arrested on suspicion that he was involved in the massacre of nine women and children from a Mormon family last month, authorities said Friday Mexican
Federal authorities arrested Fidel Alejandro Villegas, the police chief in the city of Janos in the state of Chihuahua, as part of his investigation into the November 4 attack in a remote region in the neighboring state of Sonora.
Villegas was arrested this week on suspicion of protecting organized crime in the region and collude in the murders, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security of Mexico.
He is the fourth person arrested on suspicion of participating in the murder of the three women and six children, members of a binational Mormon community that cultivates land in northern Mexico. The case has impacted across the border, and President Trump once threatened to designate Mexican organized crime groups as foreign terrorist organizations.
Women and children, citizens with dual citizenship of Mexico and the United States, were traveling in sport utility vehicles on a remote highway when they were attacked by armed men believed to belong to an organized crime group. Federal officials have said they are investigating the possibility that the victims were confused with members of a rival group.
The F.B.I. He has worked with the Mexican authorities in the investigation.
Julián LeBarón, cousin of the victims, said the arrest of the Janos police chief confirms that Mexican police often collaborate with organized crime. "It is common knowledge here that the police work with criminals," he said by phone from Chihuahua.
"They have a monopoly on security and are paid a salary for protection, and then we discover that they are involved in the murder of women and children," he said. "These people take resources to protect us and are murderers."
Mexico is about to close its most violent year recorded, with 32,600 murders reported until November.
Violence is proving to be the biggest challenge for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has focused his crime-fighting strategy on a new law enforcement agency, the National Guard, and promised that an emphasis on social policies would address the root causes of crime .
But the National Guard proved to be of little help the day members of the extended LeBarón and Langford families were killed. Authorities did not arrive at the scene until 10 hours later, LeBarón said.
"I have been marching in Mexico and speaking against violence," he said. "And I've never seen a case where a victim has had justice." Mr. LeBarón's brother was killed 10 years ago when he confronted local gangs and no one has been tried for that crime, he said.
"The justice system has collapsed," he said. "The impunity rate is almost 100 percent."