Match report – Swansea 0-0 Barnsley

The highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Barnsley.

Barnsley kept Swansea in a 0-0 draw at Liberty Stadium to claim another valuable point in his fight for the survival of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tykes are now undefeated in their last five games after goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger made a series of crucial saves to maintain the level.

They are now leveled at 21 points with Stoke in battle to stay in the second level of English football.

Swansea moved a point away from the play-off places despite not being able to win for the second consecutive game.

Chief Steve Cooper made two changes on his side of the swans after his defeat at Boxing Day in Brentford.

Kyle Naughton entered the right back instead of Connor Roberts and Jay Fulton replaced George Byers in the midfield.

Barnsley's eight-point tour of five holiday games had given them new hope for survival.

Sam Surridge of Swansea City

Manager Gerhard Struber stayed with the XI who tied with the leaders of the West Brom Championship after Alex Mowatt recovered from an illness.

Tykes midfielder saw yellow in the 22nd minute for pulling Andre Ayew's shirt after a quarter without incident.

Barnsley thought they had taken the lead when Conor Chaplin hit Cauley Woodrow's heel past Freddie Woodman, but the goal was ruled out of play.

Radlinger then made two important saves to keep visitors level. He got off abruptly to deny Bersant Celina after Ayew chose him before using his lightning reactions to deny Sam Surridge's close range shot on his back post.

The Tykes goalkeeper was almost caught 10 minutes before the break after running out of his area to clear a loose ball.

Surridge sent a shot over Radlinger's head from 30 yards after his header fell to Tom Carroll's feet.

The goalkeeper recoiled when the ball passed over his head, but he could breathe with relief when the ball hit the crossbar.

Swansea thanked the carpentry after the break when the Mowatt crossing found Jacob Brown, but the striker struck a shot at a post from three yards.

Cooper's team had another clear opportunity to break the deadlock in the 56th minute when Ayew headed the corner of Matt Grimes towards the goal, but Radlinger was there once again to kick the ball away.

The substitute Byers was the next to approach when he sent a shot for the first time half a meter wide after being shot down by the center of Naughton.

But as the clock marked the final whistle, both sides seemed happy with a dot.