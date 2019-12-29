Match report – Millwall 1 – 0 Brentford

%MINIFYHTMLfbf6bcd320995887a19b18209c2fdce39% %MINIFYHTMLfbf6bcd320995887a19b18209c2fdce310%

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash in The Den





Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Brentford

Aiden O & # 39; Brien scored his fourth goal of the season when Millwall surprised the play-offs chasing Brentford with a 1-0 win two points from the first six of the Championship.

The bees began the third afternoon in the championship table, eight points behind Leeds, but they could not cope with the rapid start of Millwall, as they stayed behind in eight minutes.

After Murray Wallace's goal was declared out of play, Jayson Molumby stalked goalkeeper David Raya in an error before O & # 39; Brien got into an empty net.

The good form of the Lions has made them dream of the play-offs also since Gary Rowett took over, and they were twice close to doubling their leadership during a frantic start in The Den.

Pressing harder, the ball broke into the Jed Wallace in form, who whipped a volley over the bar, before Shaun Williams' long-range run took Raya's fingertips.

Brentford finally began showing signs of promise and recorded his first shot of the game after half an hour when the effort with Bryan Mbeumo's left forced Bartosz Bialkowski to his first save of the game.

Aiden O & # 39; Brien scored the winner

The visitors threatened again as halftime approached, after a combination of play on the left side, Rico Henry saw a deflected effort that Bialkowski easily gathered.

Brentford eventually produced some bright moments, with Millwall's defense on high alert when Ollie Watkins' invitation cross from the byline reached the goal of the Lions.

And when the game entered in a minute of additional time, fights broke out when referee Robert Jones booked Said Benrahma for kicking the ball against Jake Cooper after the whistle had already blown.

Millwall started the second half as they did with the first half, as Jed Wallace and Mahlon Romeo approached, but were forced to hold on to their leadership after the restart.

Mbeumo's header from the center of Watkins was thwarted by Murray Wallace before the bee captain, Pontus Jansson, headed over the bar from the corner of Josh Dasilva.

The clear opportunities were very important in the clash between London and Brentford was ruining the only substitute that Jan Zamburek had near the end when he shot at close range.

While Brentford stacked the bodies forward, Millwall dug deeply and had to survive four minutes of additional time to seal his first home league victory in three attempts.

For Brentford, narrow defeat means they have not been able to win in their last four trips away from Griffin Park.

What the managers said …

Gary Rowett of Millwall: "I thought the first half had some really good things. It's the first time we played a system of five (in the back) at home, obviously we played it very effectively, and I felt we nullified its clear chances very well. .

"They are a good team, Brentford. To make them so free, probably the division team, I would say, he (Thomas Frank) did a brilliant, brilliant job. I know they had a slow start to the season, but they really got on the move, so they are a difficult team to stop and it causes you one or two problems in terms of how to structure your own team. "

Thomas Frank of Brentford: "I think Millwall created several opportunities in the game, we gave them the goal. It's no secret that David made a mistake, but I think it was absolutely incredible this season. For me, he is potentially the best goalkeeper in the division. Soccer is a game of mistakes, that happens, we will move on.

"I think we have played from behind so far, what, 25 games? We made a mistake that cost a goal and would happily take that risk because it gives us an advantage. The rest of the game we were chasing and Millwall made it difficult for us. We also have to give them a little credit for that because normally we are extremely dangerous in the future. "