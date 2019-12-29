Match report – Man City 2 – 0 Sheff Utd

Find out when the City moves to a second Leicester point and remains 14 points behind the Liverpool league leaders

















2:59



Aguero and De Bruyne achieve the triumph of the City

Aguero and De Bruyne achieve the triumph of the City

The goals of Sergio Agüero and Kevin De Bruyne saw Manchester City win again with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium.

However, not everything was easy for the hosts, since United, which caused many problems to City in the first half, thought they had taken the lead in the 29th minute through Lys Mousset, but their effort was ruled out by VAR by offside.

After the break, City showed its clinical side when Agüero (52) and De Bruyne (82) produced emphatic finishes to end the strong resistance on Chris Wilder's side and seal the 100th victory of the Pep Guardiola Premier League.

Guard Pep Guardiola has won for 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th time in the PL, his number 134 league game as @ City man manager. He has achieved 100 PL management victories in the least amount of games, breaking the record of José Mourinho who did it in 142 games 👏 pic.twitter.com/noTwckAWrk – Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 29, 2019

The victory moves the City to a point in Leicester's second place and keeps the gap with Liverpool league leaders at 14 points. Meanwhile, the defeat ends a streak of 18 consecutive games without losing on the road for Sheffield United, which remains eighth, two points behind Manchester United in fifth.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Manchester City faces Everton at Etihad Stadium on New Year's Day; I start at 5.30pm.

The next step for Sheffield United is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool; I start at 8pm on January 2.