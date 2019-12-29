Match report – Gillingham 1 – 0 Rochdale







Gillingham claimed his fourth consecutive victory in League One in Priestfield, as Connor Ogilvie's late goal earned them a 1-0 victory over 10-man Rochdale.

The visitors, who entered the game after losing seven of their last eight games in League One, threatened after only four minutes when Jimmy Keohane shot from 20 yards.

The Gills dominated the rest of the first half and saw striker Mikael Mandron fire his volley against the post from Olly Lee's corner after 32 minutes.

A brilliant finger save from Jack Bonham prevented Kwadwo Baah, 16, from firing visitors to the front in his full league debut five minutes after the break.

As the pressure of the hosts in the second half grew, Alex Jakubiak fired a low shot from the post and Lee drove straight to Robert Sanchez with a minute difference.

Brandon Hanlan made an effort at the bottom of the bar 15 minutes after beating Luke Matheson. Sanchez then produced an intelligent reaction, except stopping the deflected shot of striker Gills.

However, Ogilvie won the game for Steve Evans' team four minutes from the time, heading to the far post after Mark Marshall's cross kindly turned toward him.

Rochdale finished the game with 10 men after MJ Williams picked up two yellow cards with a minute difference between them at the end of the detention time.