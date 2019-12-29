Match report – Celtic 1 – 2 Rangers

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Alfredo Morelos was ejected in time of injury when the Rangers narrow the gap with Celtic to two points at the top of the Scottish Premier League

Last update: 12/29/19 2:48 pm

Nikola Katic celebrates Rangers' victory by scoring against Celtic

The Rangers moved less than two points from Celtic with a game in hand after a header from Nikola Katic gave them a 2-1 victory at the Old Firm derby in Celtic Park.

Celtic rejected the opportunity to take the lead in the 32nd minute when Ryan Christie saw his penalty saved by Allan McGregor after it was judged that Katic had committed a foul on Christopher Jullien from a corner.

Ryan Kent's brilliant effort for the first time (36) then gave the Rangers the lead, but the advantage lasted only five minutes when Odsonne Edouard matched for the home team after Callum McGregor's shot deviated from the French.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off in detention time after referee Kevin Clancy declared him diving while he was already on a yellow card, but made no difference in the final result.

The victory was the first of the Rangers in Celtic Park since 2010 and means that they are now only two points behind the Premier League leaders with a game in hand after the winter break.

More to follow …

