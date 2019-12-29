Marvin Jones Jr.'s son, Marlo, died at 6 months of age

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images; Instagram
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and his family mourn the loss of their fifth child and their youngest son Marlo, who died at 6 months.
The NFL player on Saturday announced heartbreaking news on his Instagram page, along with a photo of the baby. He did not reveal the cause of the child's death.
"Yesterday, the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart, Marlo," he wrote. "It's hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son & # 39; Marlito & # 39 ;, unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy you brought us every day, with that smile , and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not have the opportunity to hear your first words (it would also have been in Spanish) ☺️. to see you run with your brothers and sisters, you would run with them with eyes every day. "
"We know that everything we do from now on will be with you," he continued. "Every step we take, you will be with us. Every time we have a bad day, we will think of your smile. We already miss you friend and we will always love you. Rest in peace, our sweet baby. You have won your wings." "
Just four days ago, Marvin posted on his Instagram page a video of him, wife Jazmyn Jones, Marlo and her other children, children Marvin Jones III10; Mareon8; Y Murrell4; and daughter My love, 3, all with matching Christmas pajamas.
The Detroit Lions also issued a statement on Twitter on Saturday, saying: "Early today, Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden death of his youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of the family, and the example they set has inspired many in our community. We thank everyone for the great amount of support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.
The Green Bay Packers, who played against the Lions on Sunday, tweeted"Our deepest condolences are with the Jones family and the organization of the Lions during this difficult time."
