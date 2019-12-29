Marvin Jones Jr.'s son, Marlo, died at 6 months of age

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and his family mourn the loss of their fifth child and their youngest son Marlo, who died at 6 months.

The NFL player on Saturday announced heartbreaking news on his Instagram page, along with a photo of the baby. He did not reveal the cause of the child's death.

"Yesterday, the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart, Marlo," he wrote. "It's hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son & # 39; Marlito & # 39 ;, unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy you brought us every day, with that smile , and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not have the opportunity to hear your first words (it would also have been in Spanish) ☺️. to see you run with your brothers and sisters, you would run with them with eyes every day. "