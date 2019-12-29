Marlon Wayans gives the referees in the Son Shawn High School basketball game a middle finger

%MINIFYHTMLab8b665a91c2e19e9eaf5a31cb212db49% %MINIFYHTMLab8b665a91c2e19e9eaf5a31cb212db410%

The action of the comedian can remind people of what Mark Consuelos did when the star of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; He attended the fight fight of his son Joaquin just before the Christmas holidays.

Up News Info

Marlon Wayans He will never hesitate to go for his son. Being a true secondary father, the 47-year-old actor collapsed while attending his son Shawn's high school basketball game on Friday, December 27, where he was seen arguing with the referees.

During the game, which took place at Bishop Alemany High School in Los Angeles, the "Scary Movie"The star was seen going down to the level of the court and shouting at the referees. He stated that his son was being subjected to a foul and complained that the 17-year-old did not receive calls from him."

In a video that circulated online, the star threw some hard words at the referees when he called at least one of the officials "mother" before leaving the gym. In addition, Marlon was also seen circling and confronting the referees directly at the scoring table. He had an intense moment of pointing his finger with the referees and even turned the bird around.

However, Marlon was not the only one who was frustrated with the decisions of the referees throughout the game. Another father on the sidelines seemed to agree with the comedian, who then left the court after calming down.

Marlon's action could remind people of what Mark Consuelos He did it when he attended the fight fight of his son Joaquin just before the Christmas holidays. At that time, he was physically restrained after Joaquín's opponent ripped the team from his head.

First "All my kids"star and wife Kelly Ripa, who was also present in the game, decided to remain silent in the incident. Instead, the couple shared some photos of their winter vacations full of fun on December 25.