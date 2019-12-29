Manuel Pellegrini fired by West Ham: What went wrong for him? The | Soccer news





Manuel Pellegrini has been fired by West Ham

West Ham fired Manuel Pellegrini after his 2-1 loss to Leicester on Saturday, but what went wrong?

The Hammers finished tenth in the first season in charge of Pellegrini, but the last defeat at the London Stadium left them floating dangerously above the relegation zone after a run of only two wins in their last 14 games in all competitions .

The fall in form began when Pellegrini chose to form a team with little force in the third round clash of the Carabao Cup with Oxford United. The Sky Bet League One team defeated them 4-0 at Kassam Stadium, and things began to crumble immediately.

Roberto can't fill Fabianski's void

Roberto has been poor for West Ham after Lukasz Fabianski's injury

West Ham allowed Adrian to leave for Liverpool in the summer, but it is a decision that will haunt Pellegrini after Roberto's difficulties in the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who suffered a serious hip injury in a 2-2 draw in Bournemouth in September.

Fabianski made more saves (149) than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League last season, while only Liverpool's Alisson (77) had a higher percentage of savings than the 34-year-old (72.5) of the goalkeepers who were always present.

West Ham lost only one of its first six league games with the former Arsenal stopper between the posts, but they couldn't win any of the seven games Roberto started, and they conceded 16 goals in the process.

The dramatic 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in early October was the first start of the 33-year-old Spanish league since April 2018, and it seemed rusty and out of reach.

Roberto was to blame in his losses to Everton and Newcastle, scored a sweet goal in the 3-0 loss to Burnley in Turf Moor, where he was also to blame for the hosts' second goal, and made more costly mistakes against the Spurs. Saturday.

It proved costly for Pellegrini, who finally turned to his only other high-level option, David Martin, 33, a free transfer from Millwall. Martin helped West Ham keep a clean sheet in his Premier League debut in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea last month, but he couldn't avoid the bad results that followed.

Poor recruitment is expensive

Sebastian Haller's form faded after a strong start

Sebastien Haller started hard in the Premier League, scoring three goals in two games after the 5-0 loss to Manchester City on the opening day, but there is a growing sense that the defenses have discovered it.

Haller was very effective last season with Eintracht Frankfurt playing as the focal point of a three-pronged attack, flanked by Luka Jovic and Ante Rebic, but sometimes he has been isolated with a claret and blue shirt.

The Frenchman scored 20 goals last season, but the lack of pace has supported his difficulties in replicating that return in East London. He has only scored two goals in his last 16 appearances in all competitions, and was replaced after 55 minutes during the loss to Leicester.

In the summer, Pellegrini insisted that they bring their old friend Mario Husillos as the club's new football director, and it was his connection with Malaga that made Roberto and Pablo Fornals reach east London.

Javier Hernández was allowed to join Sevilla with the belief that Albian Ajeti could fill the void, but the Swiss striker has not reached the necessary quality so far, leaving little depth to the front beyond Haller.

Given the imbalances in the equipment and the question marks about the summer deals, it is not surprising that Husillos is expected to follow Pellegrini through the exit door.

Hammers tied by questionable selections

Andriy Yarmolenko has been inconsistent

Fabianski is not the only major player who has been sidelined by an injury this season. Michail Antonio's rhythm and physique made him a great lady during his free time between August and November.

But Pellegrini didn't help with his team's selections either.

Angelo Ogbonna was eliminated after the 2-0 loss to Everton in October, but his replacement Fabian Balbuena did not inspire confidence.

Ryan Fredericks was also taken off the team after that defeat at Goodison Park, but the fullback of floating feet seemed the ideal option to counteract the pace of Allan Saint-Maximin when Newcastle arrived at the London stadium a couple of weeks later.

Instead, Pellegrini left fans puzzled by selecting Pablo Zabaleta, and Steve Bruce's team wreaked havoc during a 3-2 loss that flattered the home team.

Pablo Zabaleta during the third round match of the Carabao Cup

There were more cuts and changes in the weeks that followed and, as a result, the team seemed unstable.

Speaking after Saturday's defeat against Leicester, former West Ham striker Tony Cottee said Sky sports news: "Looking at the faces of West Ham fans, they are so fed up with what is happening. They are in a very bad shape. It has been coming for the past three or four weeks."

"Some of the decisions the manager makes baffle me. Haller was playing alone. You can't play one in the lead at home; try it. When they were left behind, they didn't seem to come back in. When the manager made the substitution, he he removed one of the strikers in Haller for another in Antonio instead of going two ahead. "

The key players fail to find the way

West Ham has suffered three losses in its last five games

After West Ham lost its first four league games last season, Pellegrini moved away from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation and deployed a 4-3-3 system that allowed Declan Rice to flourish alongside Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang in the midfield.

But since then Obiang was allowed to join Sassuolo, while Felipe Anderson, another who benefited from the change in formation, has now only scored one goal in the Premier League in his last 30 games.

Rice's performances have come down since he was criticized for his role in England's 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic in October, and the 20-year-old midfielder may now only be learning to handle high expectations on his shoulders.

Issa Diop has fought for West Ham in recent weeks

But at least he gave an honest assessment after the defeat of West Ham against Burnley before the international break in November, saying: "We were intimidated across the field, Burnley was winning everything. It's not good enough."

"It's been like that since the Crystal Palace game. We weren't good enough. We haven't kicked and we've been poor."

"There is a real buzz around the place during the week, but when the game comes and we get 1-0 in our heads. We need to do the basics: the simple five-yard pass, the tackle."

Unfortunately for Pellegrini, that improvement never came.

Leicester defeats the drop that fills the glass

Manuel Pellegrini shows his frustration in the band line

The distant victories at Chelsea and Southampton gave Pellegrini a little more than many expected, but it felt inevitable that West Ham would fire Pellegrini after being defeated by a second-row Leicester team on Saturday.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat at the Hammers' house, leaving them only one point above the relegation zone. It was the straw that filled the glass for the club and its restless followers, who mocked Pellegrini's decision to replace Haller's signing, instead of giving him some support in the attack.

A statement by West Ham said: "Co-chairs David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone in West Ham United, would like to record Manuel's thanks for his service for the past 18 months."

Sullivan said: "With great disappointment we have had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure working with someone of his caliber."

"However, it has become clear that a change is required for the club to return to the track according to our ambitions this season. We feel it was necessary to act now to give the new manager as much time as possible to try to achieve that goal."

Declan Rice shows his frustration after the defeat of West Ham against Leicester

Cottee, talking to Sky sports newsHe added: "I am not surprised. West Ham was really poor. He has been arriving for the past three or four weeks."

"I think the board looked at him and thought, with a massive game against Bournemouth, we have to make a decision."

"I never thought it was the right date. The transfer policy has been terrible."

Who is next for West Ham?

David Moyes is online for a return to West Ham

Sky sports news He understands that David Moyes is expected to be named as the next West Ham manager.

Scot, 56, is online to return to the Hammers, whom he directed to the safety of the Premier League after signing a short-term contract with the club until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The former head of Everton and Manchester United took over when the Hammers were in the last three and after taking them to a position in position 13 hinted that he wanted to stay beyond his six-month contract.

But despite achieving what he had been hired, Moyes never seemed to be a long-term manager.

With the relegation zone looming once again at the London Stadium, the expected powers hope that Moyes can produce a repeated performance.