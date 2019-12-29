Madonna brings her 25-year-old boyfriend on a family trip!

Madonna, 61, and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, were seen arriving in London yesterday. Madonna took her 25-year-old child toy on a family vacation with her children.

Ahlamalik has been dancing for Madonna since her 2015 Rebel Heart tour. She was only 20 years old at the time.

Ahlamalik's parents, Laurie and Drue, recently spoke with the press about their son and Madonna's relationship. The parents seem to support the couple being together.

"Madonna went on and on about how much she cares about our son," Williams's father, Drue, told reporters. "She said she is intelligent and very talented … We know there is a big age difference between the two, 36 years." Madonna is two years older than me. But I have told my son that love does not have an age range when you consent to adults. I asked her how she feels about her and she says she has never been happier. "

Here are the pictures:

Here is a picture of the couple that seems cruel in Miami:

Madonna's trip to London comes a few days after DailyMail.com reported that pop star and her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, were involved in a legal dispute a few days before Christmas.

It is said that Guy filed a motion in his divorce case calling for "execution or execution of a judgment or order."

It is suggested that there was a disagreement about where their children would spend Christmas.

Madonna and her ex were previously locked in a battle for the custody of their eldest son Rocco, 19.