Madonna brings her 25-year-old boyfriend on a family trip!

Bradley Lamb
Madonna, 61, and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, were seen arriving in London yesterday. Madonna took her 25-year-old child toy on a family vacation with her children.

Ahlamalik has been dancing for Madonna since her 2015 Rebel Heart tour. She was only 20 years old at the time.

Ahlamalik's parents, Laurie and Drue, recently spoke with the press about their son and Madonna's relationship. The parents seem to support the couple being together.

"Madonna went on and on about how much she cares about our son," Williams's father, Drue, told reporters. "She said she is intelligent and very talented … We know there is a big age difference between the two, 36 years." Madonna is two years older than me. But I have told my son that love does not have an age range when you consent to adults. I asked her how she feels about her and she says she has never been happier. "

