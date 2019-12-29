Luka Doncic says that the Warriors defense allowed the Mavericks to play & # 39; easy basketball & # 39; | NBA News

Luka Doncic said the defense that the Golden State Warriors deployed against him opened the game for his teammates and allowed the Dallas Mavericks to play "easy basketball."

Doncic had 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in his ninth triple double of the season when the Mavericks defeated the Warriors 141-121 on Saturday night.

"I didn't expect to be caught in the middle court," Doncic said. "If they catch me, they have to play four-on-three basketball, which is easy. It's not just a player on the court, we have five. And if they catch me, I'm glad. We're going to hit those open shots. That's easy basketball. for us ".

Tim Hardaway Jr scored 25 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 18 and Seth Curry added 17 from the bank for the Mavericks, who broke the winning streak of four Warrior games.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell had 30 points and eight triples in the first half, but injured his neck after falling and colliding with Dwight Powell during the third quarter.















D & # 39; Angelo Russell drained nine triples on the way to 35 points in the Warriors 141-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks



"Thank God it was nothing too serious," Russell said. "Just a little bruise on my shoulder. The contact took my breath away, but now I'm fine."

Russell returned for the start of the fourth but the Warriors had fallen by 19 at that point. He finished with 35 points and six assists.

















Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks' visit to the Golden State Warriors in week 10 of the NBA season



"I want to talk about Russell," said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, "because I've never seen a player score 12 points in two minutes to start the game. From the beginning, I was on my way to 288 points."

"The shots he was throwing were incredible. We kept trying to find ways to get him out of the rhythm. In the first half, it was virtually impossible. In the second half, we got a little more traction."

The Mavericks walked away when Russell was out, beating the Warriors 45-24 in the third quarter. Hardaway made a deep three with 6:55 remaining in the third to give the Mavericks an eight-point lead that would only grow as the game progressed.

Draymond Green had 10 points and eight assists for Golden State, but he and the Warriors fought to defend the Mavericks. Dallas shot 52.2 percent from the floor and made a 24-trip franchise record.

"I wish I could have made more defensive stops," Green said, "but they are a good offensive team. I think in the third quarter we ran out of fuel."

Doncic played his second consecutive game since he was out four consecutive games with a sprained right ankle. "A day and a half of recovery is useful," Carlisle said. "He has done well in rehabilitation, and now he is even a little better."

Mark Chriss pushed Doncic during the third quarter and Doncic fell back in the front row of fans. Doncic stood up and attacked Chriss until the referees separated them.

"They pushed me," Doncic said. "I'm not going to back down. But things happen like this in basketball. You have to keep going."

The referees accused Chriss of a technical foul.

"It has to be a discreet game," Carlisle said. "We are a young team trying to do exceptional things. We needed an experience like this tonight."

