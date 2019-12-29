Luka Doncic dazzles again in front of Stephen Curry but says that the Warriors keep & # 39; a better player & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML81c50252afc2a9cbd182998dc3b42c7b9% %MINIFYHTML81c50252afc2a9cbd182998dc3b42c7b10%

Luka Doncic may have improved his NBA MVP credentials with another brilliant display on Saturday night in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors, but the Dallas Mavericks star still doesn't believe he is level with the Warriors star Stephen Curry

The 20-year-old had his ninth triple double of the season in the 141-121 victory of the Mavs over the Warriors without Curry. Doncic scored 31 points while claiming 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

Dallas broke a franchise record by making 24 triples, with Doncic sinking five of his eight attempts, a statistic that would have surely impressed MVP Curry twice, who remains sidelined by a hand injury.

If Doncic's form continues, he can be named MVP, although the Slovenian feels that the comparisons with Curry are unfair at this stage.

"He's shooting much better than me," Doncic said, as quoted by ESPN.

"He's a better player. He has been in the league for a long time, he's someone they all admire, everyone wants to play like him."

"I remember last year after the draft, I practiced once with him and it was crazy. He couldn't fail. He can't fail. And that was something I will always remember, practice with him."

However, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle has no doubts about the importance of Doncic, noting how he led the way on a night when the Mavericks improved to 21-10.

"Doncic was amazing tonight, absolutely amazing," Carlisle said.

"(He had) a triple-double of 30 points in three quarters, and it really made it look easy.

"That was a phenomenal performance and set the table for everyone who was out there."