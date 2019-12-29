LSU vs. Clemson: five arguments that will define the college football game

%MINIFYHTMLf87253e8d9735935391b4938174138bf9% %MINIFYHTMLf87253e8d9735935391b4938174138bf10%

One way or another, the Tigers will win the national championship (we promise it is the only time we will use it).

No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson advanced to the college football game with semi-final victories against Oklahoma and Ohio State, respectively, for a convincing title match.

LSU defeated No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in a game where Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow added eight touchdowns (seven passes, one running), while Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 in a controversial game where Trevor Lawrence led an exciting four plays in the last two minutes for the touchdown of the lead.

SEMIFINAL TAKES:

Bowl Party | Peach bowl

Now, Clemson and LSU will face each other in the college football game on January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. It's another ACC-vs-SEC championship showdown, and there are twice as many Tigers we are used to seeing.

Here are five stories from the title game to start the party:

Burrow against Lawrence

Last year's quarterback between Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama was good. Could this be better?

The answer is yes. You are seeing the quarterbacks that should be the number 1 choice in the next two NFL Draft, and their converging stories should only build the hype. Burrow has 5,208 aerial yards and 55 touchdowns, part of a record season in the SEC that might not have the same, if he is able to accumulate a national championship in addition to everything.

Then there's Lawrence, who is 25-0 as a starter after leading the Tigers beyond the Buckeyes on Saturday. In three Playoff games, he averaged 311 aerial yards and eight annotations at zero interceptions.

The great clashes of quarterbacks tend to produce unforgettable games. This is no exception.

Coach presses O and Dabo

Ed Orgeron has an unmistakable voice that will be the New Orleans conversation with LSU playing for a championship near home. How strong will he play so close to a championship game?

Meanwhile, Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney has shared the podium with Nick Saban on the championship stage twice. Can you postpone the questions to coach O now?

It is likely that both coaches are citable, and it will be interesting to see how they raffle together. That will only be worth seeing before the game.

Skill players in the Superdome

You can win your fantasy football championship with a combination of these players in the near future.

LSU should have a healthy Clyde Edwards-Helaire to go with the receiver combination of Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. Travis Etienne of Clemson took time to get against Ohio State, but could find the success before against the defense of LSU. Tee Higgins receiver trio, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers will also be faster on Superdome.

This will be a high score game.

High price defensive coordinators.

What will defensive coordinators do to reduce speed? Dave Aranda of LSU and Brent Venables of Clemson are the two highest paid assistant coaches in the FBS, and the question of $ 2 million is, how are they going to stop these offenses?

LSU shook Jalen Hurts in the Peach Bowl, but Lawrence is the best arm they will have seen in the last two seasons, including Tagovailoa. The chess match between Aranda and Clemson's offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be intriguing. Defenses Derek Stingley Jr. and Grant Delpit must play tight.

Clemson leaned, but didn't break, against Ohio State, and Venables will have to choose their places against an offense designed by Steve Ensminger and game coordinator Joe Brady. Deep Tanner Muse and linebacker Isaiah Simmons will have a handful against those players.

Another season 15-0

For all the talk about SEC and ACC fatigue and the revival of the eight-team Playoff talk that will surely arrive before January 13, remember this:

These are the two best college football teams, and one of them will be 15-0. That will not happen often in the era of the four teams, and it will be even rarer when the Playoff expands to eight teams.

LSU has the opportunity to win the national championship in his backyard, which he did in 2003 and 2007 (he lost his last appearance there against Alabama in 2011). The Superdome could host the last magical scene for Burrow, Orgeron and a team that accumulated the top 10 wins against Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Or, Clemson could silence forever all the criticisms of a weak calendar, win his thirtieth consecutive game and enter 2020 with the possibility of winning three straight and four in five years with Swinney. Lawrence could lead the way, and that would be such a remarkable story.

We are looking forward to everything.