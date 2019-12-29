Lori Harvey's former ties with his father Steve while flying to Lagos to be with the future

Lori's former fiance, Memphis Depay, dates Steve Harvey while she follows her rapper boyfriend to West Africa to support him at an upcoming concert in Nigeria.

It seemed Lori Harveyis ex Memphis Depay Recently I came to visit the Harvey. The 25-year-old Dutch footballer was seen dating Lori's stepfather Steve Harvey. The athlete shared a photo with the 62-year-old comedian on Instagram. "I saw a lot, I listened a lot, I learned a lot," he wrote in the caption.

Lori, meanwhile, was out of the country, avoiding any possible awkward encounters with her ex. She was in Africa with her current boyfriend Future. Despite rumors that they broke up, Lori flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to support her rapper boyfriend who was scheduled to head a concert in the country on December 29.

Memphis got engaged to Lori in 2017. Steve gave his stamp of approval when he proudly shared a photo of the kneeling soccer player. Steve wrote on Twitter: "Marjorie [Lori's mother] and I are proud to announce the commitment of our youngest daughter, Lori, to Memphis Depay, this young man is good! Congratulations!"

Memphis Depay proposed to Lori Harvey in 2017

Memphis Depay proposed to Lori Harvey in 2017

However, the newly engaged couple was affected by rumors divided only a few months later, when they saw her curl up Trey Songz. She was even caught by the camera trying to hide from the paparazzi while she was in the singer's car. Future joked back then: "You crouched too late. See you. I like it, it's cute. Keep it up." Meanwhile, Memphis commented: "God's plan [sic] is not always easy."

Lori and Future were romantically linked earlier this year. They never directly addressed their relationship, but they continued to appear at the same events. While his family welcomed Memphis with open arms, it is apparently not the case of Future, which is known for having a series of breast babies and their dramas.

In a 2015 video, Marjorie Harvey He even warned Lori not to date any rappers. "When it comes to dating, my mother has nothing to worry about," Lori assured her mother at the time. "I have this."

