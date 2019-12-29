Lori Harvey's ex-fiancee is dating her dad while in Africa with a future

Just a few hours after Lori Harvey began posting numerous photos on Instagram of his trip to Lagos, Nigeria, with his rumored new boyfriend Future, his former fiance Memphis Depay posted a cryptic message along with a photo of him dating his father. Lori, Steve Harvey. .

In the photo that Depay published, he is in a luxurious boat with Harvey, who smokes a cigar. And, in legend, the 25-year-old wrote: "Seen a lot, heard a lot, I learned a lot."

Depay is an elite Dutch athlete who plays soccer for Olympique Lyonnais. He dated Lori for a while before they got engaged. However, the engagement did not last long, and they officially ended their romance in 2017.

Meanwhile, Lori is on another continent with another man, as Future heads her first concert in Africa. The rapper told his followers that he will be in Lagos for his show on December 29 at the Eko Convention Center. Then, Lori posted a smoking photo of herself in a black dress with Lagos, Nigeria labeled as the location.

Although Lori and Future did not spend Christmas together, the rumors of romance have been spinning for a while. He dated the rapper at his birthday party in Los Angeles, and they were also seen together at Art Basel in Miami. Apparently, they made things official earlier this month when they saw them on vacation together in Abu Dhabi. And, some reports claim that Future gave Lori a Rolex watch as a Christmas gift.

Still, Lori spent the holidays with Steve and Marjorie Harvey, in addition to her brothers and her extended family. Marjorie shared some photos of the family on Instagram, and Lori also posted photos with some of the youngest members of her family along with a video of her giving her mother a Chanel bag for Christmas.

After her separation from Depay, Lori has linked up with Trey Songz, Diddy and Diddy's son, while Future has six children from five different women, including Level up singer Ciara. He is currently also involved in two separate paternity lawsuits.

One of Future's other baby moms, Joie Chavis, seemed to disagree with the rapper who gave Lori a Rolex for Christmas, and decided to show her own diamond-encrusted watch on Instagram in response.



