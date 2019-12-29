Lori Harvey and Future provoke more dating rumors, as both are currently in Lagos, Nigeria

%MINIFYHTML976c2da52413385445b84cc1b7182a699% %MINIFYHTML976c2da52413385445b84cc1b7182a6910%

It is rumored that Lori Harvey and Future are back. The two have set fire to the rumor factory recently with speculation that they are currently dating, and things have become much more interesting with the two currently on vacation in Nigeria.

A few weeks ago, shortly after his brief relationship with Diddy, Future finally posted a photo of the rumored boo Lori Harvey on social media, and many were convinced that the photographic gesture was all the necessary confirmation regarding their relationship.

Well, now both Lori and Future are currently in Lagos, Nigeria. Why do you ask? The future is there because she has a scheduled performance and Lori is there because … is she supporting her boyfriend? That is the question that is in the minds of many fans as they try to decipher what all this means.

%MINIFYHTML976c2da52413385445b84cc1b7182a6911% %MINIFYHTML976c2da52413385445b84cc1b7182a6912%

Future is presented in Africa for the first time by courtesy of its "Future Live in Lagos,quot; program scheduled for this weekend. In his Instagram story, he gave notice to his Nigerian fans of his arrival and wrote: “For all my Nigerian followers, Future will perform in Lagos on December 29.th. "

The performance of the future comes just after the rumored couple did not spend Christmas together, as Lori was with her family. However, it is said that Future gave him a new Rolex ice cream watch for Christmas. Lori also received other luxury gifts for Christmas, including a two-tone diamond necklace and a Chanel bag.

This trip to Nigeria is the second of the last weeks. If you remember, they traveled to Abu Dhabi in November and Lori was also at Future's birthday party on November 20.th.

Roommates, what do you think about this?