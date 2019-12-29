Looting of Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham should have kept David Moyes originally, says Sunday Supplement | Soccer news





David Moyes won nine of his 31 games in charge at West Ham in 2017/18

West Ham made "one of his biggest management mistakes,quot; by letting David Moyes go to Manuel Pellegrini, said Daily Mirror football news editor John Cross. Sunday supplement.

The Scottish chief is likely to return to his former job at the London stadium following the dismissal of Pellegrini on Saturday, less than 18 months since leaving the club when his short-term contract expired.

Moyes took the reins in mid-2017/18 with West Ham in relegation problems and took them to 13th place, but left the club shortly after in favor of Pellegrini, a former Premier League title winner with Manchester City.

But with the Hammers again in danger of losing their top-level status, they seem ready to back down and return to the man who kept them awake two years ago, leaving Cross wondering why the former Everton manager didn't stay in the First site

"They made him think that it is one of his biggest management mistakes by getting rid of him," he told the Sunday supplement. "If they return to him, that is the right decision. He will take them to a safe place, and from there on."

"I have no doubt about it, it will keep them this season to boost them. Then it will push them to the first eight and the first six, that's what he did year after year at Everton."

"Some supporters ridicule Moyes, but he was so solid, reliable and consistent in Everton that he becomes almost bored and we forget the great achievement and work he did at Goodison Park, which is lost a bit with the end times. But if you stays there for a long time, West Ham will be a solid, consistent and reliable Premier League club. "

Oliver Holt, the Sunday mailThe leading sports writer, added that West Ham co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan would have swallowed some pride if they had brought Moyes less than two years after deciding he was not the right man for the job.

"Somehow, returning is a brave decision," he said. "It is an admission of guilt. It is not a very good look, to return to a guy you let go, he did not renew his contract, and return to him after having designated someone in the interim who simply did not work."

& # 39; Players must take responsibility & # 39;

Following a capitulation that has seen West Ham lose nine of its last 12 games and accumulate fewer points (7) at home than any other team, Daily mail The chief sports writer and West Ham's confessed supporter, Martin Samuel, said that most of the responsibility for the club's plight should go beyond its now former manager, rather than the gaming staff.

"The first people you go to are the players," he said. "Mark Noble looked like he was going to have a standing fight with one of his own teammates in the week at Crystal Palace. If you had 11 boys running like Mark Noble, at his age when you know his legs aren't , you would not be close to the last three.

"It's the old football club, you go the opposite of what you have, that's why Tony Pulis's name is also there. They need someone to enter and break the whip."

The defeat of West Ham against Leicester was his tenth of 19 league games

"Felipe Anderson does not protect his left-hander, Arthur Masuaku, the left-hander, I know that David Moyes qualifies him, but he is completely undisciplined. They want someone to make them run a little."

Does the movement of the stadium still cause problems?

The appointment of Pellegrini, as reported in one of the major contracts of the division, initially worked well, since the Hammers finished 10th, five points from a European place while playing a largely attractive football brand.

But the size of his agreement, and the sum of more than £ 160 million spent on player transfers in less than 18 months, was born from the desire to ease the frustrations among the West Ham fan base upon leaving Upton Park in 2016, he said. Samuel to the Supplement.

West Ham hasn't won a home game since beating Manchester United at the London Stadium on September 22

He said: "Due to the problem they have with the unpopularity surrounding the move to the London Stadium, there are many attempts to keep fans happy about West Ham. Moyes was not particularly popular, he was considered quite Dour manager, the results They were good, but they were not the best.

"They were relatively stable, but because he was perceived as a dour manager, and the owners were desperate to give fans to someone with bells and whistles, like a guy who won the Premier League and threw a lot of money at him."

"They are trying to win the hearts and minds of the fans all the time, you know how it is done, you spend a lot of money and you get results."