LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

SSN in 60 seconds brings you the main stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Liverpool will start 2020 with a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but only after the VAR controversy dominated their 1-0 victory over Wolves.

Manchester City returned to the winning path against Sheffield United, but the return home of Mikel Arteta Emirates was spoiled when Arsenal was shaken by a late return from Chelsea.

Steven Gerrard could not contain his celebrations, as the Rangers finished a nine-year wait to win the Celtic Park victory, leaving the race for the Scottish Premier League title open.

The investigation will begin with England's first defeat in the Test against South Africa, after a brave effort in the second inning could not prevent Joe Root's team from falling 1-0 in the series.

And sometimes it was magnificent, sometimes it was messy, but current world dart champion Michael Van Gerwen is in the semifinals at Alexandra Palace.

