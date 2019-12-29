LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
1:13

Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

SSN in 60 seconds brings you the main stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manuel Pellegrini has been fired as a West Ham manager, and a family name is being formed to replace him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the physical state of Paul Pogba after the midfielder was surprisingly absent from the Manchester United team for the victory at Burnley.

Andy Murray has suffered a blow on the way back from the injury that prematurely ended his Davis Cup campaign.

And Gerwyn Price is still on track for a showdown at Alexandra Palace with world champion Michael van Gerwen after firing Simon Whitlock.

