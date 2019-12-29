Liverpool investigates alleged incident between Jonny de Wolves and the ball boy | Soccer news





Jonny de Wolves was allegedly involved in an incident with an Anfield ball boy

Liverpool is investigating an alleged incident between Wolves defender Jonny and a ball boy during the Reds' 1-0 victory at Anfield.

The club is investigating claims that the Spaniard came into contact with the young man while trying to retrieve a ball in front of Sir Kenny Dalglish's post.

"The club is aware of the incident and will follow the established protocols in terms of gathering relevant information," Liverpool said in a statement.

"While this process is taking place, we will not comment further."

It is understood that the wolves are aware of the alleged incident, but are waiting for more comments from Liverpool.

More VAR controversy in Liverpool's nervy victory

Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane celebrate 1-0 against Wolves

VAR was once again the center of attention when Liverpool achieved a 1-0 victory against Wolves, who had two big calls against them.

After a loaded VAR victory against Manchester City on Friday, the wolves were again frustrated by technology at Anfield. The first review analyzed a handball against Adam Lallana, whose demolition was shot down by Sadio Mane in the 42nd minute. The goal was finally given by VAR after referee Antony Taylor had initially ruled it out.

The wolves were already outraged by the decision, then Pedro Neto (45 + 3) thought he had leveled things when he shot home deeply at the time of the injury in the first half, but VAR ruled him out for a strong offside against Jonny in construction. -above. Unlike the City game, the Wolves could not avenge themselves in a careless second half.

Liverpool's victory led them to 13 points ahead in the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, while the Wolves fell in eighth place by goal difference.