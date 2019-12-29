Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp: relentless and surely the kings of England soon | Soccer news

Liverpool is not encouraging its rivals and this is how Jurgen Klopp likes it when Premier League leaders move 13 points again with the victory over the Wolves









After the glory of his performance at Leicester, the routine of the Liverpool exhibition against Wolves arrived.

However, the result was the same. It is almost always for this Liverpool team. European Champions World Champions Soon, surely, champions of England.

The wolves stayed in the game. They had their opportunities and their complaints after a couple of VAR decisions went against them, but they left Anfield as all the other visitors to this stadium left there this season, without a single point in his name.

There are 10 home wins of 10 for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Fifty undefeated in the competition at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's team is undefeated anywhere this season. Avoid defeat against Sheffield United next time and Liverpool will spend a whole year without being defeated in a Premier League match. This is what the domain looks like.

"If it were easy to win that amount of games, many more teams would have done it," Klopp said later. "It's not easy. You have to fight with everything you have. Sometimes you have more, sometimes you have less. The boys do that all the time, so I couldn't be more proud of what they did again to get that result on the line. It was just awesome. "

2:39 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League

They had to do it a little differently against the wolves. There was a lot of possession in the first half with sporadic moments of incision as the pace increased. But he only brought one goal and after the interval, they had to show the other side of their game: resistance.

Klopp will have found that as satisfying as what he saw against Leicester on Boxing Day because he talked about the mental strength of this group of players. Would you allow the hectic calendar to derail your bet for a first league title in 30 years? Was this a window of opportunity for rivals? It was something he had addressed in his program notes.

"We will not allow it," he explained. "This group of players know that they set their own agenda and their own benchmarks. They know they have the ability to decide whether to enter a game we allow ourselves to feel fatigue or if we choose to be fresh in body and mind. It is a choice that we we can do – we have the power to decide our own approach. "

Sadio Mane was not allowed his goal for handball against Adam Lallana, but was then handed over by VAR

That attitude informed his team selection. Despite efforts against Leicester, there was only one change in the initial lineup with Adam Lallana entering through Naby Keita. The rest did not rest, but they were asked to return and that was what they did. Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game after an assist from the shoulder, not from the arm, of Lallana.

Liverpool's level fell a little after that.

"I saw this kind of relief immediately for a second," Klopp acknowledged. "We are all human beings, that's normal. The next long ball weren't there. We didn't have a fresh enough mind to adapt to that immediately and we caused some problems."

Crucially, they went through it. Again.

These are the margins that Liverpool is returning in their favor. Manchester City had taken Wolves by two goals on Friday, not one. But as the momentum of that game moved away from them, the reigning champions could not stand. They withered. Here, when Wolves pressed for that equalizer, Liverpool managed to find a way to overcome it once more.

4:17 Jurgen Klopp says he was confident that Sadio Mane's goal would remain despite VAR verification, but he believes that the use of field monitors would help with similar incidents. Jurgen Klopp says he was confident that Sadio Mane's goal would remain despite VAR control, but he believes that the use of field monitors would help with similar incidents.

The wolves deflated at the end. But it is Manchester City whose spirit they have broken with their relentless this season. There will be no route back to this race for the title.

What makes this so impressive is that Liverpool was the team that could have collapsed after the tough battle of last season. Instead, as they have always done with Klopp, they used the disappointment of missing the title for a single point as fuel.

In 2016, after being defeated by City in the League Cup final, Klopp said: "Only dumb idiots stay on the floor and wait for the next defeat."

It is still the mantra. Ruthlessness has been the subject. There are no missed opportunities, just a greater desire to ensure that the next opportunity comes quickly.

Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season

The defeat of the 2018 Champions League in Kiev could have knocked them down. It could have been an end in the way it soon seemed to be for Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham. But that was never the atmosphere in Melwood and they managed to make peace in Madrid a year later.

"I was practically the only one who didn't cry of my whole family," Klopp said of the disappointment that followed the loss in Kiev. "Even my agent was crying because he felt so much for me. They were so sad and disappointed because they thought I was. It was clear, but I didn't think it was the end of something. It's just one more step."

The same mentality has galvanized Liverpool in this commitment to the Premier League title. Winning the last nine games and still falling short last season would have been difficult. But the answer to accumulate the highest total points of a team to not win the title, 97, has been to improve this time. They are ongoing.

No other club can reach 97 points now.

Jonny was declared offside in preparation for the goal of the Wolves before the break

So, can Liverpool be stopped? The logical conclusion is that they cannot. The banner that is passed along the seats in the stand of Sir Kenny Dalglish has already had to add a sixth European Cup. It is likely that the words you read & # 39; 18 times & # 39; also require an update.

Title number 19 feels imminent.

But nobody is ready to think like that yet. What was obvious in Anfield on Sunday, when they finished 2019 as they have lived, victorious, was that these followers are there with the players and their manager. They are incessantly and resolutely pursuing a dream that has eluded this famous and former club for too long.

"I think our fans are exactly like the team," Klopp said. "They're not interested at this time. They don't want to celebrate now. I liked how the fans were today. Really in the game. This was a game where the crowd may be nervous. They weren't. That's good." We are a unit. We fight until someone says we have enough points. "

It is possible that some months are still missing. But for this extraordinary, unforgiving and brilliant Liverpool team, it will surely come.