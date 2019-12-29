Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

















FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League

VAR was once again the center of attention when Liverpool achieved a 1-0 victory against Wolves, who had two big calls against them.

After a loaded VAR victory against Manchester City on Friday, the Wolves were at the end of more controversial decisions at Anfield. The first review analyzed a handball against Adam Lallana, whose demolition was placed at home by Sadio Mane (42). The goal was finally given by VAR after referee Antony Taylor had initially ruled it out.

The wolves were already outraged by the decision, then Pedro Neto (45 + 3) thought he had leveled things off when he shot home at the time of the first half, but VAR ruled him out of play against Jonny in the accumulation. Unlike the game City, they couldn't take revenge in a careless second half.

Liverpool's victory sees them go 13 points ahead in the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, while the Wolves fall in eighth place by goal difference.

