Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

%MINIFYHTMLab42b82ce8f41b3ce39160528c3b13f99% %MINIFYHTMLab42b82ce8f41b3ce39160528c3b13f910%

Report and highlights of the game for free while VAR makes another closed offside call and Liverpool is 13 points ahead of the Premier League

















2:39



FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League

VAR was once again the center of attention when Liverpool achieved a 1-0 victory against Wolves, who had two big calls against them.

After a loaded VAR victory against Manchester City on Friday, the wolves were again frustrated by technology at Anfield. The first review analyzed a handball against Adam Lallana, whose demolition was shot down by Sadio Mane in the 42nd minute. The goal was finally given by VAR after referee Antony Taylor had initially ruled it out.

The wolves were already outraged by the decision, then Pedro Neto (45 + 3) thought he had leveled things when he shot home deeply at the time of the injury in the first half, but VAR ruled him out for a strong offside against Jonny in construction. -above. Unlike the City game, the Wolves could not avenge themselves in a careless second half.

Liverpool's victory sees them go 13 points ahead in the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, while the Wolves fall in eighth place by goal difference.

How Liverpool mounted his luck to win

Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane celebrate 1-0 against Wolves

Liverpool approached in four minutes when the warning signs flashed for Wolves. After a good game at the top of the host's box, Trent Alexander-Arnold threw a sensational cross into the area, but Mohamed Salah could only fire the effort on the goal from close range.

The international of Egypt was again involved in the 21st minute, but this time he was denied by goalkeeper Rui Patricio. A sublime long ball from Virgil van Dijk selected Mane at the top of the area. He nodded towards Salah, who hit her with the bow in the volley, but went straight to the goalkeeper's hands.

Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (8), Gomez (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Lallana (6), Henderson (7), Wijnaldum (7), Salah (7), Firmino ( 6), Mane (7). Subs used: Keita (6), Milner (n / a), Origi (n / a). Wolves: Patrick (6), Dendoncker (6), Coady (7), Bennett (6), Kilman (7), Neves (7), Moutinho (7), Jonny (7), Net (7), Vinegar (6), Jack (7). Subs used: Saiss (6), Traore (6), Jiménez (5). Party man: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But VAR threw the end of the first half into turmoil. Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when another wonderful long ball by Van Dijk was attacked on Mane's road by Lallana's shoulder. The first was placed at the nearby post, but referee Antony Taylor blew his whistle and instantly dismissed it for handball. However, VAR intervened and after a long review, which examined the handball and when Taylor had flown, the objective was given to the outrage of the Wolf contingent.

Jonny was offside by the slightest margin in Anfield

There was more to come, as the Wolves thought they had matched in the third minute of the first time of injury. Jonny threw a cross into the area from the right, which missed everyone inside a full box, before falling to the unmarked Net, which swept the ball past Alisson. He walked around in a delirious celebration, but stopped when VAR verified the goal to make the strictest offside decisions. The 3D lines withdrew and judged Jonny as offside by one shoulder, so they discarded the goal, the fourth call of this type seen in the Premier League this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp made a change with Naby Keita being replaced by Adam Lallana.

The wolves made four changes with Romain Saiss, Matt Doherty, Adama Traore and Raúl Jiménez, all starting on the bench. Ryan Bennett, Max Kilman, Pedro Neto and Ruben Vinagre entered the XI.

The Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, received a yellow card from Taylor during the second VAR review after his explosive reactions on the sideline, but the Portuguese showed little emotion when the half-time whistle blew just after. The wolves were also angry at an alleged Van Dijk handball in preparation for Mane's goal and approached the officials part-time to question him, but Stockley Park said the evidence was inconclusive and the attack continued.

The second half was a quieter and fighter affair, with wolves approaching 68 minutes. An unusually lazy game by Van Dijk allowed Diogo Jota to enter the area, leaving the Golden Ball nominee in his path. The Wolves striker then fired a shot toward the target, but Alisson made a strong stop to see the ball behind a corner.

Wolves protest VAR decisions during the game

With the memories of the victory back against Man City fresh in mind, it was Wolves who pressed for the next goal as half progressed. Substitutes Raúl Jiménez, Romain Saiss and Adama Traore approached, shooting at a great distance from the target, while Liverpool held on to the 17th straight victory in the local league.

Man of the match – Trent Alexander-Arnold

After his sensational performance against Leicester on Boxing Day, Alexander-Arnold once again showed his incredible talent against the Wolves. He made eight crosses and created two opportunities, with 112 touches of the ball in what was another outstanding game.

Sky Sports commentator Jamie Carragher said: "He is the one who, at the time he has had the ball, has shown real quality in his delivery and has seen a great threat in the future. We always say the same, he can improve defensively and has been lucky enough to get away with it a couple of times today. "

Opta statistics

Liverpool are now undefeated in 50 home league games (W40 D10); This is only the third time that a team has more than 50 home games without defeat in the history of the top English category, after Chelsea (86 between 2004 and 2008) and Liverpool itself (63 between 1978 and 1980).

Liverpool has won 17 consecutive games at Anfield in the Premier League; Only Man Utd (19 that ended in October 2011) and Man City (20 that ended in March 2012) have had more winning races at home in the history of the competition.

This was the first defeat of the Lobos in eight outings of the visiting league (W3 D4) and it was the first time they failed to score as visitors in the Premier League since their goalless draw at Leicester on the opening day of the season.

Whats Next?

Liverpool will return to Anfield on Thursday, January 2 when they receive Sheffield United in the Premier League (starting at 8 p.m.). They will then receive their local rivals Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday, January 5 (starting at 4.01pm).

For Wolves, they travel to Watford on New Year's Day (starting at 3 p.m.) before receiving Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 4 (starting at 5.31 p.m.).