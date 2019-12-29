Live match schedule: watch festive games at Sky Sports | Soccer news







Sky Sports is showing live championship matches during Christmas and New Year. Discover what games you can see here …

All the games listed below will be available to watch Sky sportseither in Sky Sports Football wave Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also watch every game broadcast live on the Sky sports application – Simply log in with your Sky iD to see and make sure you have the latest version of the application.

IOS users: download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: download the Sky Sports app from Play Store

December 29

The next six games will be shown live on Sky Sports Football Red Button Y Sky Sports app.

While Derby vs Charlton (7.45pm) will be live on Sky Sports Football Monday, December 30th.

New Year's Day

Millwall vs Luton (12.45pm) Y West Brom vs Leeds (5.15pm) will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports app. While six other games will be shown live in the Sky Sports Football Red Button Y Sky Sports app.

Thursday, January 2 Derby vs Barnsley (7.45pm) it will be live in Sky Sports main event Y Swansea vs Charlton (7.45pm) it will be live in Sky Sports Football.

For Sky Q customers, the matches in the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no additional cost.

Red button matches are only available through these channels and cannot be viewed with a NOW TV pass and are not available in Sky pubs.