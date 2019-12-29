Libyan army targets Haftar forces near Tripoli airport | News

The forces affiliated with the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, recognized by the UN, launched a new attack on the National Army of Libya (LNA) south of Tripoli.

The Libyan observer reported that the forces carried out the offensive against the forces of Khalifa Haftar in the vicinity of Tripoli airport on Saturday.

The Volcano of Rage Operation media office said the forces confiscated several buildings and destroyed tanks and a military vehicle.

"We are advancing today … the enemy (LNA) has been defeated, they have fled," said a GNA fighter Ashraf al-Mahjoubi before adding that the soldiers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia were fighting alongside the LNA

Since the overthrow of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya backed primarily by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys international recognition.

On Friday, GNA forces announced that they had progressed in the Tripoli airport area and captured 10 LNA soldiers south of the capital.

Oil refinery considers closure

In the meantime, Libyan state oil company NOC is considering closing its western port of Zawiya and evacuating refinery personnel located there due to close clashes, a statement said Saturday.

The NOC could also close the El Sharara oil field, whose crude oil is exported through the port of Zawiya, according to the statement, adding that in the last 48 hours, three bombs hit near their oil storage tanks.

Zawiya is the largest operating refinery in Libya, serving Tripoli, as well as the western and southern regions of the country.

Mustafa Sanallah, chairman of the board of directors of the Libyan Petroleum Corporation, said stopping operations at the port of Zawiya would lead to a reduction in Libyan oil production by no less than 300,000 barrels per day.

In recent days, Zawiya has been the place of clashes between armed groups, during which a missile almost hit the oil complex. Allied forces with the internationally recognized government of Libya accused the eastern forces loyal to Haftar on Friday of trying to attack the oil port complex.

Haftar forces have been trying to take the capital, Tripoli, which is 40 kilometers east of Zawiya, in a campaign since April.

Turkish military support

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that he would send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli next month, placing the conflict in the North African country at the center of the wider regional frictions.

Erdogan said a motion for military support to Libya will be submitted to parliament on January 8 or 9 because Turkey was "invited,quot; by Libya.

Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said the GNA will officially demand military assistance from Turkey.