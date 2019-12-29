Liam Hemsworth moved from Miley Cyrus, report

Has Liam Hemsworth moved from Miley Cyrus? According to the new Life & Style reports, Liam has not just moved on, but has found happiness again. When Liam and Miley Cyrus separated, the fans were sad and worried about the actor's well-being. Liam seemed extremely sad to those who watched the actor for any sign related to his physical and emotional health. While people worried about how Liam would handle the separation, Miley seemed to be taking the separation very well. Before it was publicly announced that Miley and Liam had separated, Miley was seen partying and even kissing Kaitlynn Carter. After that short-term romance ended, Miley moved to Australian singer Corey Simpson.

Now that Miley has moved on, it seems that Liam Hemsworth has done it too. In fact, Liam took his new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, to meet his parents. Liam is 29 years old and Gabriella is 21. Although some feel there is a small difference in age between the couple, others say it is fine.

“When Liam falls in love with a woman, he falls in love. Her parents love Gabriella and think she is much better for her son than Miley. They didn't approve of his pranks to get attention or the way he treated Liam. "

Liam Hemsworth takes Gabriella Brooks model at lunchtime with her parents causing dating rumors https://t.co/oMVF4wrS8W pic.twitter.com/JCAAiSh4iM – SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) December 16, 2019

Liam fans are delighted that he has found love again and is encouraging his relationship with work.

Gabriella is beautiful and has a brain to match and that has assured many fans that she is not willing to hurt Liam in any way. His family members have also expressed concern about Liam's welfare since his separation with Miley. Now, reports say his family members support his relationship with Gabriella.

Many people blamed Miley Cyrus for the disappearance of her marriage to Liam, while her fans responded that Liam was to blame for the end of the relationship. No one knows exactly what happened between Liam and Miley and why, after more than a decade of being on and off, it seems that they finally separated from each other.



