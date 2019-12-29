LeBron James scores 21 points while Los Angeles Lakers break a losing streak of four games | NBA News

LeBron James scored 21 points and hit his best mark of the 16-assist season while playing through a groin injury to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Saturday night NBA scores Los Angeles Lakers 128-120 Portland Trail Blazers

Dallas Mavericks 141-121 Golden State Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers 116-117 Miami Heat (OT)

Utah Jazz 120-107 LA Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies 110-119 Denver Nuggets

Toronto Raptors 113-97 Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets 98-108 Houston Rockets

Orlando Magic 100-111 Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers 98-120 New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns 112-110 Sacramento Kings

Detroit Pistons 109-136 San Antonio Spurs

New York Knicks 107-100 Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks 81-116 Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers 94-88 Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James scored 21 points, matched his best mark of the 16-assist season and also recovered seven rebounds while playing through a groin injury to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-120 victory over host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, the highest in the team, and Anthony Davis added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists when Los Angeles stopped the worst four-game losing streak of the season. Rajon Rondo scored 15 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 and Dwight Howard had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

Damian Lillard recorded 31 points and nine assists for the Trail Blazers, who lost their third consecutive game. Hassan Whiteside recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds, CJ McCollum scored 18 points, Anfernee Simons added 14, Carmelo Anthony had 13 and Anthony Tolliver scored 12.

Image:

Anthony Davis takes the ball to Portland



The Lakers led 85-75 after Davis's basket with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter before the Trail Blazers scored the next 11 points to take the lead. Later, Los Angeles had a 13-4 race that finished fourth to take a 103-95 lead in the final stanza.

Caldwell-Pope knocked down a triple from the left corner 61 seconds later to make it 123-112. James recorded the 16th assist stellarly with an alley-oop to Davis, who hit the ball home to be 127-115 with 1:37 left.

Dallas Mavericks 141-121 Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic recorded 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 141-121 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The triple-double was the ninth of the season for Doncic and tied the franchise record set by Jason Kidd in 1995-96. Doncic also made five triples when Dallas set a franchise record by making 24 from behind the arc (of 51 attempts).

Tim Hardaway Jr made six triples and scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis made four treys by adding 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots, as the Mavericks won for the fifteenth time in the last 20 games.

Image:

Luka Doncic attacks the basket against Golden State



D & # 39; Angelo Russell scored 35 points and hit his best nine-triple mark for the Warriors, who had a streak of four consecutive wins stopped. Russell scored 32 of his points before a collision with Doncic with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter. Russell's head hit Doncic's hip during a fight over the ball. They pulled out a stretcher, but Russell finally got up and walked to the locker room. He returned at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Warriors led 84-82 after Russell's basket with 7:08 remaining in the third quarter before Dallas scored 15 consecutive points and 23 of 25.

The Mavericks led 117-98 entering the final period. Porzingis sold out the triple number 23 of his team with 11:05 remaining in the game. Dallas's biggest advantage was 30 points along the way to increase its road record to 12-3.

Philadelphia 76ers 116-117 Miami Heat (OT)

Jimmy Butler made the lead-free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime against his former team, as the Miami Heat recorded a 117-116 victory in overtime over the Philadelphia 76ers.

After Ben Simmons converted a dump into the alley to forge a 116 draw with 18.3 seconds remaining in overtime, Butler received a foul on a bridge in the next possession. Butler failed the first attempt before sinking the second, and Tobias Harris failed to convert a three-point attempt, as Miami improved to 6-0 in overtime games this season.

Butler finished with 25 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Goran Dragic had 19 points and rookie Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson each had 16 for the Heat.

Image:

Joel Embiid celebrates a basket in the defeat of Philadelphia against Miami



Joel Embiid collected 35 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost the first two contests of their four-game road trip. Josh Richardson, who played his first four seasons with Miami, contributed 17 points, and Simmons added 15 along with 11 rebounds.

With Philadelphia gaining a 106-104 advantage, Embiid agreed to an offensive rebound and seemed content to hold the ball with 10 seconds remaining in the regulation before Butler hit it out of his hands.

Herro quietly sank a triple in transition to give Miami the lead with 6.9 seconds remaining. After he again stole the ball from Embiid, Butler made a free kick to extend the lead, but Richardson was sent to the free throw line after receiving a foul in the last second. Richardson failed on the first attempt and deliberately missed the second, with Simmons upside down tying the game to 108 and forcing overtime.

Utah Jazz 120-107 LA Clippers

Donovan Mitchell had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, which led Utah Jazz to a 120-107 victory over the LA Clippers.

Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 and Joe English contributed 15 for the Jazz, who captured his seventh victory in his last eight games.

Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points for the Clippers. The Ivica Zubac center finished with 15 points and 12 boards, nine of them on the offensive side.

Image:

Donovan Mitchell leads to the defense of the Clippers



Two free throws by Zubac reduced the Jazz lead to 109-107 with 3:35 remaining, but Utah scored the last 11 points to secure the victory. Los Angeles lost for the third time in 17 home games.

A triple from Mitchell gave Utah a 87-77 lead with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter. However, the Clippers recovered with a 9-2 increase to get within 89-86 after a George dump with two minutes remaining in the room.

George's triple with six seconds remaining cut Utah's lead to 93-92 in the last quarter.

Memphis Grizzlies 110-119 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had 31 points in the season, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Will Barton scored 20 and had seven assists when host Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-110. It was the seventh triple double of the Jokic season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points, De & # 39; Anthony Melton had 17, Ja Morant scored 16 and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke finished with 15 points.

Image:

Nikola Jokic drives by Jonas Valanciunas



Denver led 26-11 after the first 12 minutes and its advantage quickly grew to 34-13. The Grizzlies had a 17-5 run in the second quarter to finish half and went to the locker room only 50-39.

They opened the second half in a 10-2 run to reach three. Denver responded by scoring 16 of the next 20 points to rise again in 15. Valanciunas connected two triples and one finger to make it 91-83 with 8:40 to play. The Grizzlies reached seven with 5:15 remaining, but couldn't get any closer.

Toronto Raptors 113-97 Boston Celtics

Kyle Lowry scored 30 points and recorded seven assists for visitors to the Toronto Raptors, who avenged a Christmas Day loss to the Celtics with a 113-97 victory in Boston. Serge Ibaka finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds when the Raptors finished a streak of two consecutive losses.

Kemba Walker scored 30 points for the Celtics, whose five-game winning streak was broken. Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points, followed by Gordon Hayward (13), Jayson Tatum (12) and Enes Kanter (11).

The teams exchanged races in the third quarter. The Celtics scored nine in a row to get inside 70-67 with 6:35 remaining, before the Raptors responded with eight straight in the next 90 seconds.

The Celtics got into five just one more time, in a Brown tray with 1:13 remaining in the period. Terence Davis's recoil gave the Raptors a 89-79 lead in fourth place and Ibaka's tray with 10:11 remaining lengthened the lead to two digits forever.

Brooklyn Nets 98-108 Houston Rockets

James Harden delivered 44 points and 10 rebounds when host Houston Rockets survived the nasty three-point shots in his 108-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden's float with 6:51 to play put Houston ahead to stay at 93-92 and his triple backward with 42.9 seconds to go extended the lead to 107-98 and erased all doubt.

Image:

James Harden in action for Houston against Brooklyn



Russell Westbrook added 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists before his expulsion within the last minute. Spencer Dinwiddie scored five Nets in double figures with 17 points and added 11 assists. Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen scored 16 each for the Nets.

In the last quarter, the Rockets spent almost seven minutes without a field goal during a miserable offensive stretch. But when they needed to be offended on the stretch, Harden could provide.

Orlando Magic 100-111 Milwaukee Bucks

A dominant fourth quarter prompted host Milwaukee Bucks to his second victory without star Giannis Antetokounmpo on so many nights, as they shot down the Orlando Magic 111-100.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks in scoring on Saturday, as he did Friday in Atlanta, scoring 21 points. Milwaukee came forward to lead 37-25 after a quarter, but Orlando reduced the deficit in the middle quarters.

Orlando, who reduced Milwaukee's lead to four points before the final period, received 23 points from Evan Fournier and 21 points from Nikola Vucevic. Jonathan Isaac scored 19 points and made seven steals, a large part of Milwaukee's 24 turnovers.

The bank contributed to Milwaukee's offensive efficiency. Robin Lopez and George Hill marked an effort of 51 points from the Bucks reserves with 17 points each. The Orlando bank, on the other hand, scored only 28 points.

Indiana Pacers 98-120 New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and six teammates also scored in double figures when host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 120-98.

Jrue Holiday added 20 points, JJ Redick scored 15 and Derrick Favors had 10 points and 16 rebounds as the Pelicans achieved their first home victory since November 19. Aaron Holiday scored 25 points, TJ Warren added 20 and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pacers.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday became the first trio of brothers to play in an NBA game when Justin registered with 5:13 to play in the first quarter. Jrue started for New Orleans, Aaron started for Indiana and Justin left the Pacers bank.

Jrue Holiday scored 12 points when New Orleans opened a 77-63 lead. Then he made a triple, and Ingram made two triples when the advantage grew to 20 before the Pelicans took a decisive 86-68 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Phoenix Suns 112-110 Sacramento Kings

Devin Booker had 32 points and 10 assists and Kelly Oubre had 20 points and 16 rebounds, his career record, when the Phoenix Suns broke a streak of eight straight losses with a 112-110 victory over host Sacramento Kings.

Buddy Hield had 23 points and four triples, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points and five triples from the bank and Harrison Barnes had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Kings, who have lost six in a row.

The 26-foot Barnes player to potentially win the game was lost with two seconds remaining. Rubio's triple had given the Suns a 109-104 lead with 1:26 remaining in a triple, but Hield's three reduced him to 109-107 at 1:09.

Image:

Devin Booker goes up to the basket to score against Sacramento



Richaun Holmes, who had 14 points, made one of two free throws with 20.9 seconds remaining to place the Kings in one with 109-108. Baynes dumped a Rubio feed to take the lead to 111-108 with 9.5 seconds remaining.

Barnes connected two free throws to put the 111-110 with 7.8 seconds remaining before Booker made one of the two free throws with 5.9 remaining. Then came Barnes' last fault from the deep.

Detroit Pistons 109-136 San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points on 13 of 16 shots and LaMarcus Aldridge added 25 points and 12 rebounds when the San Antonio Spurs won a 136-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons at the AT,amp;T Center.

After a contentious and closed first half after which he finished with the Spurs up four, San Antonio opened the game beating the Pistons 42-25 in the third quarter and took the victory. The Spurs rose up to 28 points in the middle of the fourth quarter after their banking took over.

Image:

DeMar DeRozan takes a freekick against Detroit



Bryn Forbes added 18 points for San Antonio, with Rudy Gay hitting for 16 and Dejounte Murray scoring 13 in the victory.

Derrick Rose scored Detroit with 24 points from the bank, with Andre Drummond scoring 21 points and catching 18 rebounds. Langston Galloway added 15 points and Blake Griffin scored 12 for the Pistons, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

New York Knicks 107-100 Washington Wizards

Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds when the New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards by 107-100. Reserve Bobby Portis scored 17 points and RJ Barrett added 14, as New York won two straight for the second time this season.

Isaiah Thomas of Washington scored 20 points on his return from a two-game league suspension. Jordan McRae also had 20 points and Gary Payton II scored 15 points for the Wizards, who have lost two consecutive games and five of six.

Wizards top scorer Bradley Beal (pain in the lower right leg) missed his first game since April 2017. Washington was also without Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans.

Damyean Dotson's provision completed an 18-3 run that gave New York a 86-71 lead in the 2:08 mark of the third quarter, but Washington's reserves made a 14-0 run to reduce the deficit to one with 10: 25 left in the game.

Randle scored six consecutive points to put the Knicks ahead 97-92 with 3:32 left. McRae's corner three pulled Washington into 102-97 with 28 seconds remaining.

Randle connected two free throws, but McCrae connected another three with 17.6 seconds remaining. Marcus Morris made two free throws to put the 106-100, and Robinson stole the inside pass to seal the victory.

Atlanta Hawks 81-116 Chicago Bulls

Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points in 8 of 14 shots when the Chicago Bulls achieved a 116-81 victory over Atlanta Hawks visitors.

Zach LaVine added 19 points in 7 of 15 shots for the Bulls, who won for the third time in their last four games. Coby White scored 18 points from the bank, Wendell Carter Jr had 13 points and Tomas Satoransky finished with 11 points to accompany eight rebounds and six assists.

John Collins scored 34 points in 14 of 26 shots in an effort to lose to the Hawks, who played without top scorer Trae Young due to an ankle sprain.

Atlanta lost its tenth consecutive game and fell to 3-15 on the road. The Bulls improved to 3-0 against the Hawks this season. Each of his victories came by at least 20 points. Chicago beat the Hawks 33-16 in the last quarter to secure the runaway victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers 94-88 Minnesota Timberwolves

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland each scored 18 points while the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers continued their recent improved playing career with a 94-88 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kevin Love did not start for the Cavaliers due to hip and back pain. The Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns for the sixth consecutive game due to a sprained left knee.

The Cavaliers shot 50 percent from the field (19 of 38) in the first half while taking a 49-43 lead. The Timberwolves made a 9-0 run in the last quarter to take their first lead from the first minutes with 78-77 with the Shabazz Napier jumper.

The advantage was short-lived, however, and the Cavaliers endured the rest of the way.

